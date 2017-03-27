Latest: Garda Commissioner to hold press conference on drink-driving tests controversy

Update 1.03pm: Garda Commissioner Noirín O Sullivan will hold a press briefing at the Garda Headquarters at 3.30pm in relation to "updates concerning the issues discovered with administration of Fixed Charge Notices (FCN) and road side breath tests", the Garda Press Office has announced.

Earlier:

Justice Minister Frances Fitzgerald did not ask Garda commissioner Noirín O Sullivan to step aside during a tense two-hour meeting with Ireland's most senior Garda this morning, writes Fiachra Ó Cionnaith.

The senior Cabinet held crisis talks with Ms O Sullivan at the Department of Justice between 9am and 11am after being forced to cancel plans to travel to Brussels for a joint meeting of European justice ministers this afternoon due to the growing scandal over the Garda commissioner's future.

The meeting, which was also attended by officials from both the Department of Justice and gardaí, was arranged late last night and saw Minister Fitzgerald and Ms O Sullivan discuss the "very serious issues which have come to light".

However, while there is growing Opposition pressure for Ms O Sullivan to step down in the wake of the phantom drink-driving tests controversy, the meeting was officially confined to the solutions which have already been put in place and unspecified further plans to address the situation.

It is understood that Minister Fitzgerald did not raise the prospect of Ms O Sullivan resigning over the latest scandal to hit the force during the two-hour meeting this morning.

However, it was made clear that a further statement from the garda commissioner explaining exactly what happened should be released before Cabinet and the Dáil meet tomorrow.

A garda press officer said this morning he is not yet aware of any plans for an additional statement from the commissioner.