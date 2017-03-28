Latest: Garda Commissioner to appear before Oireachtas Justice Committee on Thursday

Update 12.50pm: The embattled Garda Commissioner,Noirin O'Sullivan, has confirmed to the Oireachtas Justice Comm that she will appear before them on Thursday morning at 9am

Fianna Fail has said it does not have confidence in Garda Commissioner Noirin O'Sullivan and would remove her if they were in office.

The party's front bench is meeting this lunchtime to discuss the ongoing crisis surrounding the Commissioner and its Justice spokesman Jim O'Callaghan says better answers need to be forthcoming.

Fianna Fáil's finance spokesman Michael McGrath says the party will consider its options after the Garda Commissioner gives evidence at the justice committee on Thursday.

Mr O' Callaghan also said they wanted to hear from Minister for Justice Frances Fitzgerald on what she knew about the controversy. He also indicated it would be an issue if there were any further surprises.

Fine Gael TD Colm Brophy said the process of reform, as outlined yesterday by Nóirín O'Sullivan, is the start of the process to find out what happened.

He said there has to be a very full investigation, adding he has confidence in the Garda's ability to deal with it.

However, he said he has questions as to why, when the incorrect statistics were raised in 2014, it has taken so long to follow that up.

Speaking on RTE Radio, Independent4Change TD Clare Daly said Commissioner Nóirín O'Sullivan has shown "an incredible brass neck" in her response to the latest revelations involving the force. Ms Daly said it is incredible that the commissioner would use words like "transparency" when she knew the hierarchy "knew for some time" and kept the controversy from the Policing Authority, and perhaps even the Minister for Justice.

Ms Daly added that the public is paying the price for the lack of reform in the policing system.

Update 12pm: The Labour party want all senior Gardaí to go and not just Commissioner Noirín Ó Sullivan and has called for a new management structure within the force, writes Elaine Loughlin, Political Reporter.

Labour leader Brendan Howlin believes those at Deputy Commissioner and Assistant Commissioner levels must be changed and his party will be meeting to discuss a motion around this later today.

Speaking in Leinster House this morning, Mr Howlin said: "Bluntly I don't have confidence that the current Garda management is up for the task of the type of reforms that are needed."

Asked if Ms O'Sullivan should step down he said: "I don't think it's just a matter of her going, I think she should, I think we need a new management structure in An Garda Síochána and that will mean the Department of Justice, the Minister for Justice setting out the strategy to achieve that."

He said the solution is not "simply replacing the current Garda Commissioner with another one" as he said that had been done in recent years, instead a cultural change is needed.

"I think a more fundamental alternation of management than simply replacing an individual [is needed]"

Mr Howlin said he has "difficulties" with the Sinn Féin motion of no confidence in Commissioner O'Sullivan but said the Labour parliamentary party will meet this afternoon to consider a motion which would look at "restoring trust in policing in this country".

He defended the appointment of Ms Sullivan when his party were in Government as he claimed it was "appropriate" at the time to accept the recommendation of the independent panel.

"We have moved on in the last three years, we know more and I think now, specifically in the light of the very broad ranging recommendation from the Garda Inspectorate which will alter policing in this country fundamentally.

"There is a need for a transformed management structure of An Garda Síochána that couldn't have been envisaged three years ago," Mr Howlin said.

Update 11.30am: The Labour leader has refused to reveal whether he will back Sinn Féin's motion of no confidence in Noirín O'Sullivan.

Brendan Howlin says they need a widescale change of management in the force, instead of focusing on just one person.

"The motion of confidence is a fortnight away. They say a week is a long time in politics, much will have changed in the next fortnight," he said.

"We need a change of management. But to replace the current commissioner with the new commissioner all will be well - I don't believe that."

Earlier: Garda Commissioner Nóirín O’Sullivan has been thrown a lifeline to save her job after Fianna Fáil backed away from supporting a no-confidence motion mooted by opposition parties which would effectively force her to resign, writes Cormac O'Keeffe and Fiachra Ó Cionnaith.

After Ms O’Sullivan failed to answer key questions on how almost one million drink-driving tests were falsified and instead announced a three-month review into the scandal, Fianna Fáil said it is still unable to support the commissioner.

However, the party’s justice spokesman, Jim O’Callaghan, backed away from supporting a no-confidence motion in the commissioner, instead taking aim at Justice Minister Frances Fitzgerald.

Sinn Féin published a motion of no confidence that it plans to put down by mid-April, with Labour due to discuss a similar move at its weekly parliamentary party meeting today.

Mr O’Callaghan questioned whether such a vote would be legal. He said the Cabinet — which would come under intense pressure to remove Ms O’Sullivan if the majority of the Dáil voted for her to go — is ultimately the only group which can remove a commissioner.

Noting that the Fianna Fáil front bench needs to discuss the matter further today and that Ms O’Sullivan has left “crucial questions unanswered”, Mr O’Callaghan instead targeted Ms Fitzgerald, saying she must answer questions on her role in the affair today.

The development came as Taoiseach Enda Kenny and Fine Gael ministers continued to voice support for Ms O’Sullivan, who was defiant yesterday that she will not step down even if the Dáil votes for her to resign.

Speaking at a hastily arranged press conference after an unscheduled two-hour Department of Justice meeting with Ms Fitzgerald, Ms O’Sullivan said she accepted accountability for the crisis went from the “top to the bottom and back up”.

Announcing a three-month review into the breath-test scandal, to be led by newly promoted assistant commissioner Michael O’Sullivan, she said An Garda Síochána needs “strong, visible leadership”.

Asked three times if she would step down if the Dáil voted for her to do so, Ms O’Sullivan said: “I have a journey of work that I have to do. I have to make sure I see out that commitment.”

She refused to say there was mass falsification involved in the almost one million phantom breath tests that were recorded between 2011 and 2016, and that the three-month review will establish “who did what and how did it happen”.

Ms O’Sullivan said she wants to “assure the public if we identify any individual or group of individuals, they will be addressed” and that “pointing the finger” will extend to those in managerial roles.

Questioned on whether gardaí made up the breath tests and essentially engaged in fraud, she declined to answer, but said they were “serious issues” which the three-month investigation must resolve.

She said: “The integrity of each individual member of An Garda Síochána is on the line.”

The internal investigation is due to be given to the independent Policing Authority and Department of Justice by June, and is likely to give Ms O’Sullivan breathing space to address the latest scandal to hit the force.

While the possibility of the commissioner being forced from office by a no-confidence motion in the Dáil has reduced, the risk of a Cabinet split on the issue remains.

Mr Kenny, Social Protection Minister Leo Varadkar, Education Minister Richard Bruton, and Ms Fitzgerald are continuing to publicly back Ms O’Sullivan. However, Independent Alliance junior minister John Halligan last night said the situation “is not acceptable”.

Noting the fact the Independent Alliance will meet privately this morning before releasing its own statement after Cabinet, he said: “We need to bring this to a close one way or the other, for the sake of the gardaí.”

Ms Fitzgerald met with Policing Authority chairwoman Josephine Feehily earlier yesterday to discuss the fall-out from the crisis.

The Oireachtas justice committee has also asked Ms O’Sullivan to attend a crunch meeting on the issue this Thursday.

