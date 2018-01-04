Latest: Further disruption as a number of flights cancelled

Update 9.20: A number of additional flights have been cancelled this morning, disrupting passengers in Cork airport.

Aer Lingus flight EI840 to Amsterdam, scheduled to depart at 6am was cancelled.

A Ryanair flight to Liverpool has also been cancelled after the inbound plane failed to land was diverted to Dublin airport.

Passengers have been told that the flight could not land due to weather conditions.

Earlier: Aer Lingus has cancelled a number of flights between Ireland and Boston due to the severe weather conditions forecast for the US city.

These include flights into and out of Shannon and Dublin.

The airline says it anticipates disruption to transport links and airport services in Boston due to the weather.

Aer Lingus says it is operating all other flights to and from North America, but passengers travelling to and from New York or Newark may wish to reschedule.