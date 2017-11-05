Latest: Friends of the Earth urges Govt to adopt Citizens Assembly proposals on climate change

Update 12.18pm: Oisin Coghan, Director of Friends of the Earth, has urged the Government to adopt proposals on tackling climate change that were discussed in today's meeting of the Citizens Assembly.

"The draft proposals for climate action from the Citizens Assembly would not get us from laggard to leader," he said.

"But they would allow us to aspire to being average. They are mostly about playing catch-up with our European neighbours.

"If adopted and implemented they would end nearly a decade of Government inaction."

Earlier:

The Citizens Assembly is to discuss climate change for a second day today.

Delegates are expected to hear about how Ireland is on course to miss their targets by a wide margin.

Members will take part in a secret ballot later to finalise their recommendations to submit to the Oireachtas.

Kevin O'Farrell, who has spent the weekend as an observer for Cyclist.ie, claimed that the transport sector is lagging behind when it comes to bringing about real change.

"the presentations were a bit disappointing, because they were just reiterating what the Government's doing or not doing, not emphasising investing in sustainable transport and continuing business as usual," he said.

"Increased investment in cycling infrastructure, the recommended level would be about 10% of the transport budget - it's not even close to that at the moment."