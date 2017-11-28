Latest: Frances Fitzgerald resigns; Coveney her likely replacement

Update 1pm: Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has written to Fianna Fáil leader Micheal Martin confirming Tánaiste Frances Fitzgerald has offered her resignation from the position, and that it has been accepted, writes Fiachra Ó Cionnaith.

The letter was sent by Mr Varadkar moments after a phone call between the two party leaders just after midday which was described as "short" by those aware of what was discussed.

Fianna Fáil has yet to receive the letter confirming the resignation.

It is understood Fianna Fáil - whose no confidence motion due this evening will not now take place because Ms Fitzgerald is no longer in position - believes the McCabe emails political controversy is now coming to an end.

While it is unclear whether further revelations will emerge, it is believed Fianna Fáil will not seek further attacks on current Justice Minister Charlie Flanagan, though Sinn Féin is expected to do so.

It is very likely that further questions will now be raised by other parties about what Mr Varadkar knew, when he knew it, the role (if any) of Mr Flanagan in the affair and the actions of the Department of Justice.

Update 12.25pm: A “stoical” Frances Fitzgerald resigned as Tánaiste “on her own terms” she told Cabinet this morning, writes Daniel McConnell.

It is expected that Simon Coveney is to be named as her replacement as Tánaiste, according to sources in Fine Gael.

A short time ago, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar telephoned the Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin to inform him of the resignation.

Breaking: 1) Taoiseach has rung FF leader to inform him of Tanaiste's resignation

It has emerged that she told her colleagues that she was resigning to prevent the country being forced into a snap general election which she accepted no one wanted.

Sources have told the Irish Examiner that in announcing her resignation, Ms Fitzgerald contained her emotions when informing her colleagues shortly after 11am.

According to some present, Ms Fitzgerald was at pains to make clear she was not pressured into resigning and thanked the Taoiseach and ministerial colleagues for their support in recent days.

She said she did not want to be a distraction when Brexit and other challenges are facing the country.

At Cabinet, Mr Varadkar said he had accepted the resignation of his mentor but said he did not believe it was the "right thing". He said all of the justice issues raised are best dealt with by the Charleton Tribunal.

The Dáil is due to sit at 2pm at which point Ms Fitzgerald may choose to make a statement.

The move is likely to remove the threat of an election before Christmas.

Fianna Fáil sources said they will ease the pressure on Taoiseach Leo Varadkar if Ms Fitzgerald stands down.

However, he is facing a major backlash from within his own party for his handling of the controversy in recent days.

Update 12.10pm: Frances Fitzgerald is set to resign as Tánaiste after cabinet this afternoon after new Department of Justice files released on Monday night made her position untenable, writes Fiachra O'Cionnaith.

Several Government sources said the move is highly likely to be announced after today's cabinet meeting, which is due to end before the leaders questions debate in the Dáil.

The development means the country is likely to be saved from a Christmas election as Fianna Fáil has previously said her resignation would prevent the need for the snap ballot.

However, it is unclear if Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and the Fine Gael-led Government will be able to recover from such a damaging blow to both his and its credibility, and if the confidence and supply deal with Fianna Fáil can be saved.

Despite publicly backing Ms Fitzgerald through the Government press secretary last night, it is understood Mr Varadkar told his Tánaiste to consider her position in a short meeting at Government Buildings after 9pm on Monday.

Ms Fitzgerald's spokesperson was reported to be insistent on Tuesday morning that the Tánaiste's position has not changed.

However, after the Shane Ross-led Independent Alliance called for a meeting with Mr Varadkar before cabinet this morning and raised specific concerns over the latest e-mail release, it is believed Ms Fitzgerald's position has become untenable.

Cabinet is due to end before leaders questions at 2pm today, and before tonight's Dáil no confidence motion in Ms Fitzgerald from Fianna Fáil.

The no confidence motion debate is due to take place at the same time as Ms Fitzgerald is expected to attend a Fine Gael election candidate selection convention for the Dublin Mid West constituency.

Update 11.45am: Tánaiste Frances Fitzgerald is expected to announce her resignation from Government ahead of a no confidence motion in the Dáil.

Government sources have indicated she is to tender her resignation shortly.

Fine Gael Seantor Frank Feighan confirmed to Ocean FM that he was told the Tánaiste has resigned.

It is believed she tendered her resignation to the Cabinet this morning will announce it after today's meeting.

The move will prevent a general election from taking place before Christmas.

There was mounting pressure on the Tánaiste to go ahead of a motion of no confidence later this evening.

Update 11.15am: A source for the Independent Alliance has said Tánaiste Frances Fitzgerald's position is untenable but that it is a matter for her whether she resigns. The Alliance will not demand that she quits.

The Cabinet is meeting this morning as efforts to avoid a snap general election continue.

A no-confidence motion in the Tánaiste is due to be discussed in the Dáil at 8pm tonight which could topple the Government.

There has been no comment from Leo Varadkar or Frances Fitzgerald as they arrived for this morning's cabinet meeting, one that could be this Government's last.

Update 8.45am: Health Minister Simon Harris has voiced his support for Frances Fitzgerald.

Speaking to reporters this morning, Mr Harris said there is no need for the Tánaiste to resign.

He said the issues surrounding the Maurice McCabe controversy should be dealt with by the Disclosures Tribunal, and that an election is unnecessary

"There's certainly not a need for her to resign," he told RTÉ.

"The position of Fine Gael remains the same, the position of the Taoiseach remains the same. We have a structure in place, the Charleton Tribunal, where the Tánaiste can provide all of the information and all of the facts, but most importantly where all of those facts can be adjudicated on.

"The Oireachtas and the Government took a decision to set up a tribunal so that all those facts could be brought out into the full public light, so the issues, very important and legitimate issues Sgt Maurice McCabe has raised, can be addressed in full.

"I believe that the best place to adjudicate on these issues is the tribunal, not on the floor of Dáil Éireann. That's been my view throughout this."

Earlier: Tánaiste Frances Fitzgerald’s position in Government was last night deemed to be “untenable” by the opposition and many of her own ministerial colleagues as talks to avoid a general election entered the 11th hour, write Daniel McConnell, Fiachra Ó Cionnaith, Elaine Loughlin, and Juno McEnroe.

Newly released documents show Ms Fitzgerald’s defence of the May 2015 McCabe email scandal is in tatters after it emerged that she received three emails advising her of the legal strategy by the former Garda commissioner against Garda whistleblower Sergeant Maurice McCabe.

None of these emails were sent to the Disclosures Tribunal despite their high significance.

She has repeatedly claimed she did not know anything until May 2016.

Despite the information, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar insisted he still had “full confidence” in Ms Fitzgerald as he held a late-night meeting with Fianna Fáil leader Micheal Martin in a bid to avoid an election. However, his stance has been criticised, given that he knew of the new emails and their significance since “over the weekend” and yet he continued to express confidence in her.

Ms Fitzgerald’s ministerial colleagues, speaking to the Irish Examiner, said the time has come for her to go.

“Arguably that time was the start of last week.” one minister said. “What it also raises is how were these emails not given to the tribunal before now, what was the department at?

“We should have known about these for a long time.”

The minister also suggested it was unlikely Ms Fitzgerald would have been reappointed if the emails had been uncovered when the tribunal was set up.

Another minister last night said he had spoken to his Fine Gael colleagues, who were all “very unhappy”, adding that it is was now felt that she should step down.

He said members were also angry that she had “persisted in defending herself” even after she had received the latest emails on Friday.

New Department of Justice files showed she was fully aware of the email and an “aggressive” Garda approach to Sgt McCabe, and that her officials liaised with Nóirín O’Sullivan on how to avoid answering July 2015 media questions.

The records, released last night, raise serious questions over why the files were not sent to the Charleton Tribunal and whether Mr Varadkar was aware of their contents when he staunchly defended Ms Fitzgerald in recent days.

Over the past fortnight, Ms Fitzgerald has repeatedly said she was not aware or could not remember the May 15, 2015, email, sent to her by a senior official outlining the garda legal strategy against Sgt McCabe.

However, documents released after 6pm last night have raised serious questions over the defence, and over any possibility of Ms Fitzgerald surviving the latest scandal to hit the gardaí and Department of Justice.

On May 15, 2015, the documents show, Ms Fitzgerald’s officials were sent an email from assistant secretary to the department’s Garda division, Michael Flahive, outlining the Garda strategy.

On May 25, 2015, Chris Quattrociocchi, her private secretary, responded again to say “the minister has noted the below”, confirming that, 10 days later, the email was still being discussed and that it had been read by Ms Fitzgerald.

The same emails also show Ms Fitzgerald’s officials liaised with Ms O’Sullivan on how to answer July 2015 questions on the legal strategy from RTÉ.

On July 4, 2015, Mr O’Leary wrote directly to Ms Fitzgerald to tell her that “the garda commissioner phoned me to let me know they had received queries” on the issue.

Ms Fitzgerald was also told of the “aggressive” approach to Sgt McCabe by the garda team at the tribunal, and was advised to answer media questions by saying the whistleblower was a valued member of the force.

A spokesman for the Taoiseach last night confirmed that Mr Varadkar had received the documents “over the weekend” and continued to support the Tánaiste.

Calling on her to resign, Labour leader Brendan Howlin said the new information meant her position was now “untenable”.

His colleague Alan Kelly — whose Dáil questioning was key to uncovering the email scandal — last night told the Irish Examiner: “These documents show there was an awareness, and the Tánaiste should now do the right thing for the country and go. If not, then the Taoiseach needs to do the right thing for the country.

“These documents prove beyond doubt there was an awareness of the legal strategy. Morally, the Tánaiste needed to act, and she didn’t.”

The Social Democrats have said the Tánaiste’s position is untenable in the light of the further documents released about Maurice McCabe.

