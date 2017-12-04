Latest: Four dead after crash in Wexford between lorry and car

Update 9.07pm: Gardaí have confirmed that four people have died in tonight's road accident in Co. Wexford.

They said that three men and a woman in the car were killed and pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the lorry and a passenger in the lorry were uninjured in the collision.

Gardaí at the scene of the crash in Co. Wexford tonight. Pic: Patrick Browne.

Earlier: Gardaí in Co Wexford are investigating a "serious" crash on the N25 New Ross to Ballinaboule Road this evening.

It is being reported that there have been a number of fatalities in the Co Wexford crash, which is said to have involved a car and a lorry.

The scene of the crash in Co. Wexford tonight. Pic: Patrick Browne.

The collision happened at Begern, around two to three miles from Ballinaboule, at around 6.30pm.

Gardaí say that there have been injuries, but cannot confirm the extent of the injuries at this stage.

The road is currently closed and diversions are in place.