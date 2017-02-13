LATEST: Former head of Garda Press Office 'vindicated' after being cleared of leaks to media

Update 6.15pm: Superintendent David Taylor has released a statement saying "I have now been vindicated", following the decision today by the DPP not to prosecute him.

The former head of the Garda Press Office was suspended on suspicion of passing on details relating to the removal of two Roma children from their families.

He was today cleared of leaking sensitive information to the media.

Mr Taylor said: "After almost two years under formal Garda investigation I have been informed today that a decision has been made not to prosecute me. I await a copy of the Director of Public Prosecution's letter.

"I have waited a long time for this decison to be made. It has been an incredibly stressful and difficult time for my family and myself.

"I would like to thank my friends and colleagues who supported me throughout this time.

"I have now been vindicated and I will shortly be resuming that part of my life which has been put on hold since the start of this process."

Earlier: Superintendent David Taylor, a former head of the Garda Press Office, has been cleared of leaking sensitive information to the media.

The Garda whistleblower was suspended on suspicion of passing on details relating to the removal of two Roma children from their families.

Superintendent David Taylor was suspended while an investigation took place into the alleged illegal leaking of sensitive information to journalists

The information he was accused of passing on related to the removal of two Roma children from their families in 2013.

File photo of Garda Superintendent David Taylor. Pic: Collins.

After spending two years as head of the Garda Press Office, he was transferred to the traffic division in June 2014.

He was arrested the following year and has been on a severely reduced salary while on suspension.

He went to the High Court this time last year to try and put a hold on the investigation amid concerns that evidence was being tampered with.

A file was sent to the DPP, but this afternoon he was told a decision had been made not to prosecute.

Superintendent Taylor is also at the centre of the ongoing whistleblower controversy. He claims senior Garda management directed him to spread malicious rumours about Sergeant Maurice McCabe.