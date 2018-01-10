Latest: Former Anglo boss David Drumm pleads not guilty as jury sworn in

Update 11.59am: A jury is today being sworn in for the trial of the former chief executive of Anglo Irish Bank, David Drumm.

He is accused of conspiring to defraud depositors and investors at Anglo by dishonestly creating the impression that deposits in 2008 were €7.2bn larger than they were.

The 51-year-old, with an address in Skerries in Dublin, has pleaded not guilty.

An enlarged jury of eight men and seven women were sworn in to hear the case and were told they need to be available for five months.

The judge told the jurors they should not serve if they have expressed themselves publicly regarding Anglo, the banking crisis or bankers in general.

Earlier: Jury in trial of David Drumm to be sworn in today

He also faces one further charge related to the EU transparency directive.

The trial at Dublin Circuit Criminal Court is expected to last between three and five months.

- Digital desk