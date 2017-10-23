Latest: Five gardaí restrain Tallaght suspect after eight-hour manhunt

Update 3.11pm: A man has been arrested in a shopping centre after a near eight-hour hunt for a gunman.

The suspect was detained after 2pm in Citywest in west Dublin after a black Mercedes was rammed by garda cars.

The man was restrained by at least five gardaí with about 10 patrol cars and armed response units on the scene following a series of incidents across Tallaght including a break-in at a home, an assault and car thefts.

Armed gardaí arrest a man at City west Shopping centre this afternoon after a chase throught Tallaght. Picture: Colin Keegan, Collins Dublin.

The arrest took place in front of dozens of stunned shoppers and retail workers, including a number of staff from Dunnes Stores.

Gardaí said a man in his 30s had been arrested at the scene.

Witness Kian McGuirk, 15, was in a car on the grounds of the shopping centre with his mother when the incident unfolded.

"Me and mam had just driven out of the shops. She was just getting a few bits and bobs and we heard the helicopter and the sirens," he said.

"I only live up the road and I said to my mam I'd just walk around to the house. She said 'no' but then she said: 'OK, but don't get too close'.

The schoolboy, who lives in Citywest and was in the area for an appointment, said: "The main doors were across the road from me.

"I could see someone sprinting out. I saw the fella sprinting out to the main doors. He dropped his jacket, a black jacket.

"I saw the gardaí running into the shops. And they just jumped on him, put him on the ground and then handcuffs."

BREAKINGNEWS VIDEO..Armed Units race to Citywest Shopping Centre to apprehend armed man pic.twitter.com/tzx9K4GaRy — Padraig O'Reilly (@padraig_reilly) October 23, 2017

The suspect had suffered a minor cut to his face.

The operation across Tallaght was launched after a disturbance at a house at about 6.30am.

Gardaí at the scene this morning.

It is understood the incident was domestic and a car was initially stolen from the property in the Brookview area.

Four samurai swords were taken from a house in the area in a follow-up search by gardaí.

There were unconfirmed reports that the suspect had been carrying a gun in the shopping centre before being stopped by gardaí.

Update - 2.36pm: Gardaí have arrested the armed man in CityWest.

The man from Tallaght is suspected of two carjackings in Jobstown before stealing a third car after assaulting another man.

He has been brought to Tallaght Garda Station for questioning and a firearm has been recovered.

Update - 1.46pm: Armed response units are on patrol around local streets with other uniformed officers also on duty.

A house in the Brookview area on the outskirts of Tallaght was among those searched by gardaí.

Armed officers were on duty on the street as gardaí removed four samurai swords and other bags and belongings from the home.

Update - 10.36am: Gardaí investigating a series of incidents in Tallaght in Dublin this morning are asking for the public's help in finding a car being driven by an armed man.

The car is a black Renault Kadjar with a registration number 162 D 8767.

It is reported that the 37-year-old man argued with his partner at her home in Brookview Way at around 6.20am.

After driving off in her car, he crashed it at Russell Square in Tallaght where he then hijacked another car and drove it to Whitestown Way before it was also crashed.

The man is then thought to have walked to the Watergate estate where he broke into a house, struck a man with the butt of the of what appeared to be a machine gun, before stealing the black Renault Kadjar.

The man was last spotted on the Ninth Lock Road in Clondalkin shortly after that.

They have said that the driver of the car is believed to be armed and is described as a white man of a medium build and wearing grey shorts, a green and black Northface jacket and grey and navy runners.

The public are asked not to approach the man, but should contact Gardaí at Tallaght Garda Station on 01 666 6000 or the emergency numbers 999 or 112.

An armed Garda patrol in Brookfield, in the Jobstown area of Dublin, where a manhunt has been launched.

It ís understood a domestic dispute broke out at a housing estate at around 5am.

Two carjackings were then carried out in Jobstown and a car was also stolen in a third incident.

Earlier: Gardaí are hunting for an armed man after a series of incidents in Tallaght in Dublin this morning.

#Breakingnews.All major #Garda armed units are presently in Tallaght looking for a man with machine gun involved in "incidents" earlier.. pic.twitter.com/xgwabfNGIO — Padraig O'Reilly (@padraig_reilly) October 23, 2017

It is understood number of garda units are pursuing a man in the Jobstown area after a number of incidents there this morning.

He is believed to be armed, and may have been involved in a number of other incidents.

Suspected armed man on the loose in Tallaght this morning. Helicopters circling with armed Garda on the streets — Eoghan Boyle (@boylerr96) October 23, 2017

It is believed it started with a domestic dispute which took place early this morning in Tallaght.

It is understood a number of carjackings then took place in Jobstown and gardaí are now looking for a man who they believe is armed with a gun.

The situation is still unfolding.

Officers are asking the public to contact either Tallaght Garda Station on 01 6666 000, the emergency number 999 or 112 if they have any information or see anything suspicious.