Latest: Fitzgerald expected in Dail shortly to address Maurice McCabe 'e-mail' controversy

Update 5.45pm:Tanaiste Frances Fitzgerald will face questions in the Dail this evening on her knowledge of a garda strategy to discredit whistleblower Maurice McCabe at the O’Higgins inquiry.

Jim O'Callaghan, Fianna Fáil's justice spokesman wants the Tanaiste to provide more details on what exactly she knew.

He said: "I've no problem calling for somebody to resign, I've done that before when I feel it is necessary.

"However, I don't call on people to resign just to hop on the bandwagon.

"I think it is important that we get all the relevant information, that we consider it and if it appears on the front of all that information that a minister should resign, we will call for that but we are not calling for that at this stage."

Update 4.30pm: The Tanaiste is to make a statement to the Dail this evening on when she became aware of a garda strategy to discredit Maurice McCabe.

Frances Fitzgerald has said she does not remember an email she got in May 2015 which described a row between the legal teams of the Garda commissioner and Sergeant McCabe.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar told the Dail he did not mislead it when he said last week that Minister Fitzgerald only became aware of the garda strategy at the start of the O’Higgins commission in May 2016.

Last week, Leo Varadkar told the Dail that former Justice Minister Frances Fitzgerald only became aware of garda plans to discredit whistleblower Maurice McCabe at the O’Higgins inquiry in May 2016.

But it has since emerged Frances Fitzgerald received an email on the matter in May of 2015.

Today, the Taoiseach said he was not misleading the Dail on that matter but none of the Opposition was willing to accept this explanation and Fianna Fail’s Micheal Martin, Labour’s Brendan Howlin and Sinn Fein’s Pearse Doherty called on the Tanaiste to make a statement to the house.

Bowing to pressure Leo Varadkar said Frances Fitzgerald would speak on the matter this evening.

Watch live coverage form the house below:

Update 3.25pm: The Taoiseach has repeated assertions that the Tanaiste, Frances Fitzgerald, did not have prior knowledge of a garda strategy to discredit Maurice McCabe.

Leo Varadkar told the Dail last week that Frances Fitzgerald only became aware in May 2016 that the garda legal team had been instructed to call into question the motives of the whistleblower.

But this afternoon, the Taoiseach admitted that the Tanaiste had received an e-mail about a dispute between the Garda legal team and Sergeant McCabe in May 2015 but said Minister Fitzgerald was told she had no role to play in that dispute.

"This pertains to a legal strategy in which the Tanaiste and dept had no hand, act or part in, knew nothing about prior to the fact and only found out about after the fact and the conclusion at that time was that they had no role in the matter."

2pm: Tánaiste Frances Fitzgerald has confirmed she received an e-mail from "a Department of Justice official" in May 2015 referencing a row over "a serious criminal charge" against Maurice McCabe which failed to be properly investigated, writes Fiachra Ó Cionnaith.

Ms Fitzgerald admitted the situation - and the fact the e-mail was sent to her after discussions between officials and the attorney general's office - despite continuing to insist she had "no hand, act or part" in the garda legal strategy to discredit Mr McCabe.

Last week, Ms Fitzgerald and Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said the Tánaiste only became aware of an alleged smear campaign by senior gardai against Mr McCabe when the information became public knowledge in May 2016.

However, on Monday night, the Department of Justice confirmed she was in fact told in May 2015 of a disagreement between the garda legal team and representatives of Mr McCabe in relation to the incident.

Speaking on RTE Radio's News at One programme after being ordered to attend an emergency meeting with Mr Varadkar and Justice Minister Charlie Flanagan, Ms Fitzgerald insisted she had "no hand, act or part" in the garda legal strategy and has always attempted to protect and support whistleblowers.

However, she confirmed she received an e-mail in May 2015 from an unknown "Department of Justice official" who had spoken with the office of the attorney general which warned "a serious criminal charge" was not properly investigated by the gardai.

"It [the e-mail] was that a serious criminal charge about Maurice McCabe had been raised. It wasn't for me to get into the criminal charge.

"What was reported to me, the allegation was a serious criminal complaint which he'd always denied had not been properly investigated by an garda siochana.

"The allegation had been a serious criminal complaint was made which he'd always denied," she said.

Ms Fitzgerald said she did not read the e-mail in depth, did not ask about the exact nature of the allegations and was told she had no role to play in the matter because it was under discussion by the O'Higgins commission.

However, speaking in the Dáil, Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin said he received a phone call from Mr McCabe just before 2pm to say the allegations were not in fact specifically raised at the commission.

Ms Fitzgerald was speaking after she was ordered to attend an emergency meeting with Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and Justice Minister Charlie Flanagan over the latest McCabe controversy at Government Buildings this morning.

It is understood the meeting involved urgent discussions between the three senior cabinet members over a "definitive" timeline as to when Ms Fitzgerald was first informed about the garda legal team strategy to discredit Mr McCabe at the O'Higgins commission.

Labour TD Alan Kelly said this morning Ms Fitzgerald's position in Government is now "precarious".

Update 12.49pm: Labour TD Alan Kelly has said that he does not believe it's credible that the Tánaiste knew of a row over the legal strategy to discredit Maurice McCabe for a full year, without probing the details of it.

He added that both the Taoiseach and Tánaiste have very serious questions to answer.

"This is the biggest thing, probably, that's ever faced her in her political career," he said.

It is a crisis that was across Governments. It is a crisis for the justice system going on a number of years, it has multi layers to it.

"And the idea that, as a Minister, you would be informed that there was an issue down there in relation to a legal strategy and that you wouldn't ask follow-up questions, and you wouldn't probe it... I don't believe it's credible."

Alan Kelly

Earlier:

The Taoiseach Leo Varadkar is being urged to correct the Dáil record in relation to Sergeant Maurice McCabe.

The Tánaiste Frances Fitzgerald is being accused of knowing about the gardaí's plan to discredit him since 2015.

Last week, Mr Varadkar told the Dáil that Ms Fitzgerald only found out in May 2016.

The Department of Justice has confirmed that Ms Fitzgerald was made aware of the strategy in May 2015 — a year before it entered the public domain in May 2016 as the Taoiseach claimed last week.

Former Justice Minister Frances Fitzgerald and former Garda Commissioner Nóirín O'Sullivan.

Speaking in the Dáil last week, Leo Varadkar said Ms Fitzgerald had “no hand, act, or part” in that strategy.

“She found out about it after the fact, but around the time it was in the public domain when everyone else knew about it as well,” said Mr Varadkar.

The information came to light in May 2016 when Michael Clifford in ?the Irish Examiner, and Katie Hannon on? ?RTÉ?,? brought the matter into the public domain.

Social Democrats TD Roisín Shortall says it is time for the truth.

She said: "We're calling now on the Taoiseach to clarify the situation, to correct the record of the Dáil.

"Because quite clearly what he told us last week was misleading and tell us exactly now when Frances Fitzgerald became aware of the legal strategy and what action, if any, did she take on foot of that."