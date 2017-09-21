Latest: Fire in Cork city centre 'under control'

Update 1.41pm: The fire at the former Revenue Commissioners building at Sullivan's Quay in Cork is now under control.

Firefighter crews wearing breathing apparatus are now searching the building, Cork City Fire Brigade has confirmed.

No injuries have been reported.

The street remains closed off for traffic as investigations continue.



Earlier:

A fire has been reported at the top floor of the former tax offices in Cork city.

Smoke can be seen coming from the windows of the Sullivan's Quay building, which has also housed art collective Sample Studios until recently.

Several units of the Cork City Fire Brigade are at the scene.

More as we get it.

