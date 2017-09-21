Latest: Fire in Cork city centre 'under control'

Update 1.41pm: The fire at the former Revenue Commissioners building at Sullivan's Quay in Cork is now under control.

Firefighter crews wearing breathing apparatus are now searching the building, Cork City Fire Brigade has confirmed.

No injuries have been reported.

The street remains closed off for traffic as investigations continue.

Earlier:

A fire has been reported at the top floor of the former tax offices in Cork city.

Smoke can be seen coming from the windows of the Sullivan's Quay building, which has also housed art collective Sample Studios until recently.

2 units of the fire brigade still attending to fire at Sullivan's Quay, smoke still coming from top floor @CorkEveningEcho #Cork pic.twitter.com/SoxNNpNWZw — Jess Casey (@Jess_JCasey) September 21, 2017

Several units of the Cork City Fire Brigade are at the scene.

#CORK Sullivan’s Quay blocked due to a nearby fire. Traffic on George’s Quay diverted across the Lee to South Mall. https://t.co/pdsEzJTRQr — AA Roadwatch (@aaroadwatch) September 21, 2017

