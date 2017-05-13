LATEST: Fire at old Showgrounds buildings in Cork Marina brought under control

Update 9.30pm: A fire at derelict buildings in the Marina area in Cork has been brought under control and all fire brigades have left the scene.

Firefighters were called to the buildings in the old Showgrounds this evening as smoke poured across the area, which is beside Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

Another fire at the Showgrounds in Ballintemple. pic.twitter.com/Mxh2WsV2Kx — Des (@despod) May 13, 2017

Earlier: Firefighters are dealing with a blaze at a derelict building in the Showgrounds in Cork.

Fire brigades were called to the scene shortly after 7pm and are still in attendance.

The Showground buildings are located in Cork’s Marina, adjacent to the newly redeveloped Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

There are currently no indications as to how the fire started.