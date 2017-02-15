LATEST: Fine Gael TD says party needs new leader 'within weeks'

Pressure is building on Taoiseach Enda Kenny regarding his Government's handling of the Maurice McCabe controversy

Two Fine Gael TDs have now publically called on Taoiseach to clarify when he intends to step down as leader

Dáil will debate a motion of confidence in the Government from 7pm tonight

Independent Alliance ministers, who met this morning, appear unable to support that motion.

The Independent Alliance are set for private meeting with Enda Kenny at 4pm

Update 12.50pm: A leading Fine Gael backbencher has said the party needs to address the leadership issue within the next two months, writes Daniel McConnell, Political Editor.

Speaking on his local radio station, KCLR live, Carlow/Kilkenny TD John Paul Phelan today said Enda Kenny should depart as leader in the “near future” because an early General Election is likely.

Mr Phelan said that the Government is in a “precarious position” and that Fine Gael TDs need to “act” in order to avoid catastrophe.

KCLR Live presenter John Masterson asked when this should happen and Mr Phelan replied: "Within six to eight weeks. I do think there should be a new leader of Fine Gael in the near future because we will probably have another general election in the near future."

The remarks come ahead of tonight’s meeting of the parliamentary party.

There is speculation within Leinster House that Mr Kenny will be told to spell out his exit strategy and a timeframe for his departure.

Last Monday, Fine Gael Dublin North-West TD Noel Rock called on Mr Kenny to set out "a deadline for the future not only for himself but for the sake of Fine Gael party", saying the issue needed to be cleared up "sooner rather than later".

Senior ministers Leo Varadkar, Simon Coveney and Simon Harris have been approached in recent days by concerned Fine Gael TDs and senators deeply concerned about Mr Kenny’s leadership.

The feeling is that the party must unite to overcome the McCabe crisis, but that the issue of the leadership must be addressed in the near future.

Update 12.30pm: The Independent Alliance is to hold a showdown meeting with Taoiseach Enda Kenny this afternoon at 4pm to address their concerns over the Sgt McCabe crisiswrites Daniel McConnell, Political Editor.

The Irish Examiner understands that the Alliance, which have been locked in an emergency meeting since early this morning, are dismayed at Mr Kenny's handling of the crisis since last week, particularly his admission that he made up a conversation with Childrens' Minister Katherine Zappone.

"What did Katherine Zappone tell you, and what did her officials tell your officials?" the Taoiseach is asked. pic.twitter.com/6qCZDyUSMU — RTÉ News (@rtenews) February 12, 2017

Taoiseach says he is guilty of 'not giving accurate information' in relation to his contact with Katherine Zappone pic.twitter.com/i5OKcvqiy3 — RTÉ News (@rtenews) February 14, 2017

Ministers Shane Ross, Finian McGrath, John Halligan and Sean Canney along with alliance whip Kevin 'Boxer' Moran have been holding talks as to whether they can express confidence in Mr Kenny and the Government when the Dáil votes on the matter tonight.

The Dáil debate is to commence at 7pm and conclude at 10.15pm with the vote to be taken at that point.

As it is to be a walk through vote, as opposed to an electronic vote, the result is expected about 10.45pm.

After a rocky day yesterday, Mr Kenny has been facing further questions in the Dáil this afternoon ahead of a meeting of the Fine Gael Parliamentary Party meeting.

Fianna Fáil health spokesperson Billy Kelleher described the Government’s response to the whistleblower controversy as being “incoherent and shambolic”, but said that his party was committed to stability.

Mr Kelleher said Fianna Fáil will not bring down the Government and said he did “not believe that there was any malicious intent by the Taoiseach to mislead either the Dáil or the public”.

Martin asks how did Enda Kenny know terms of #MauriceMcCabe inquiry would cover Tusla file unless he knew what allegations were about #Dail — Juno McEnroe (@Junomaco) February 15, 2017

Update 12.24pm: Speaking at a jobs announcement in Dublin this morning, the Taoiseach admitted: "It's a lot easier talk to you that some of the other people I've to talk to these days."

Update 10.48am: Health Minister Simon Harris has called for “cool heads” among the Independent Alliance Ministers ahead of this evening’s motion of confidence in the Government.

“The Independent Alliance remaining in Government and as a part of Government is crucial to the Government’s survival and I absolutely hope it happens,” he said.

“They have many excellent people playing a very important role, and I think it’s a time for cool heads, it’s a time for people to deliberate on the important issues, but ultimately it’s time for people to put the national interest first.

“And the best thing we can do as a Government and as an Oireachtas is set up a full public inquiry to address these very, very serious allegations.”

The group is understood to be unhappy with the Taoiseach's performance in the Dáil last night.

They had hoped to raise their concerns at a Cabinet meeting this morning - but that has now been postponed until tomorrow.

The Independent Alliance are also seeking a meeting with the Taoiseach.

Earlier:

The crisis in Government has escalated this morning as an emergency meeting of the Independent Alliance has been called for 10am, writes Daniel McConnell, Political Editor.

The Alliance are dismayed at what they see are the inconsistencies in the versions of events of the past week in the Government’s handling of the Sgt Maurice McCabe saga.

Alliance Ministers have been told to clear their diaries for the day and have been requested to gather in Dublin to discuss their next step, but the Irish Examiner understands that several members of the Alliance would have grave difficulty in expressing confidence in Enda Kenny as Taoiseach.

The Dáil is due to discuss a motion of confidence in Government at 7pm this evening, with voting set to take place at 10.15pm. A result is expected at around 10.45pm.

As of now, Independent Alliance ministers Shane Ross, Finian McGrath, John Halligan and Sean Canney along with Kevin 'Boxer' Moran appear unable to support that motion.