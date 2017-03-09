Latest figures see 10% drop in applications for nursing degrees

Young people are thinking twice about nursing as a profession - and nursing unions are warning that the health service will suffer as a result.

Data from the CAO on what students are choosing to study at third level, shows a 10% drop in applications for honour degree courses in nursing.

The INMO's Liam Doran said that these figures should worry the Government.

"It's a trend that has to be recognised, addressed and reversed immediately," he said.

"We need a high quality number of people applying for nursing because we need to increase our supply of registered nurses and this drop-off is the very last thing we want at this time."