Latest figures reveal 303 people are on trolleys in Irish hospitals right now

There are currently 303 people on trolleys in hospitals across the country, according to figures released today.

The Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation trolley and ward watch report has revealed that the worst affected hospitals are University Hospital Limerick, Wexford General and the Midland Regional Hospital in Mullingar, where 24 people are in need of a bed.

Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Drogheda has a total of 20 people on trolleys.

14 people are waiting on trolleys at South Tipperary General Hospital and eight people are on trolleys at Cork University Hospital.

The figures represent a 23% increase of people on trolleys during the month of May between 2016 and 2017.

