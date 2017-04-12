Latest: Fianna Fáil 'can’t be trusted' on water charges, says Murphy

Update 7.24am: Solidarity TD Paul Murphy has said that Fianna Fáil has yet again broken a promise to end charges completely.

The Right2Water campaign says the deal done paves the way for widespread charging of people in future.

“We always preface anything we say about Fianna Fáil that they cannot be trusted,” he said.

“And there’s a very strong message for anyone who had any belief that they can be trusted – they can’t.

“We did preface everything we said last week by saying you could never rule out another backroom dodgy deal between Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael.”

Earlier:

The Dáil will debate the final report of the water services committee in just one hour and 20 minutes this evening.

A formal vote to end the current charging regime will take place tomorrow with Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil expected to carry it comfortably.

Fianna Fáil's Barry Cowen is adamant his party has delivered on its pledge to end water charges and that only those who waste water will ever get a bill in future.

"The charges are gone, if you didn't hear me earlier, they're not coming back," he said.

"And as I said to you , when all the spin is gone and when all the spin dissipates and fades away, the facts will remain.

"And I have made a firm commitment to everybody … they won't be receiving any more bills."