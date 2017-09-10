Latest: Fianna Fáil calls on Pat Hickey to resign completely from Irish and international Olympic bodies

Update 12.17pm: Fianna Fáil's spokesperson on sport has called on Pat Hickey to resign completely from both Irish and international Olympic bodies.

The former head of the Olympic Council of Ireland announced his resignation from the executive board of the International Olympic Committee today, and “reiterated his innocence in respect of all charges” in relation to ticketing at the Rio Olympics.

“Following the publication of the Moran report, I believe Mr Hickey’s position in relation to any board or any executive to do with the Olympic Council of Ireland or the International Olympic Council simply is untenable,” said Fianna Fáil’s Robert Troy.

“This is a first step, it’s welcome, but it should go the full way, and he should remove himself from any involvement.”

Earlier:

The former head of the Olympic Council of Ireland, Pat Hickey, has resigned from the executive board of the International Olympic Committee.

It follows the controversy surrounding ticket-selling at last year's Games in Rio de Janeiro.

The 72-year-old faces trial in Brazil in November over an alleged scheme to sell tickets illegally.

In a statement on its Twitter page overnight, the International Olympic Committee said Pat Hickey has resigned "with immediate effect" from its executive board.

A statement from an IOC spokesperson read: “Mr Patrick Hickey has informed the IOC of his resignation as a member of the IOC Executive Board “with immediate effect”.

“Mr Hickey had been elected by the IOC Session with a view to representing the interests of the National Olympic Committees. This now vacant post will be filled by election during the forthcoming IOC Session in Lima.

“In his resignation letter, Mr Hickey emphasised that he wants to protect the IOC and to ensure that the interests of the National Olympic Committees are represented on the Executive Board.

“He also reiterated his innocence in respect of all charges and confirmed that he hopes to exercise his functions as an IOC member in the future.

“Mr Hickey’s self-suspension from all other IOC functions, which was confirmed by the IOC EB in 2016, remains in place.

“However, the IOC reiterates that the presumption of innocence prevails.”

His vacant post will be filled by election in Lima this week.

Mr Hickey was arrested by Brazilian police during the Games and held in jail for almost two weeks before being released on health grounds.