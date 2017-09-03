Latest: FF calls on Govt to ban firms that have broken fire safety standards from new State projects

Update - 11.03am: There are calls for the firms who built the schools found to be in breach of fire safety standards to be banned from new State projects.

Fianna Fáil says the firms responsible should not be considered for new projects under the public procurement process.

Dara Calleary said: "Nothing could be more fundamental than the health and wellbeing of our children, and nothing should jeopradise that. To learn that some schools which were constructed under State contract have now been found to have safety issues, will anger and upset many parents and taxpayers nationwide.

"This is an extremely serious matter that is particularly time sensitive. The Government must act quickly to determine the full extent of the problems associated with these breaches through an increase in inspection.

"I expect the Minister and his Department to produce a detailed timescale and cost of any remediation work that is required and to full set out how and when this will be undertaken."

Fianna Fáil's spokesperson on Public Expenditure and Reform said a new office responsible for public procurement should be created.

He said: "As part of the task to reform the public procurement process, significant restructuring should result in all related policy, strategy and sourcing issues to be centralised in a new Office of Government Procurement.

"Furthermore, any construction firm or contractor found to have breached fire safety standards in an attempt to cut corners should be debarred from applying for future State contracts."

Earlier: Full fire inspections are to be carried out in 25 schools as a matter of urgency, after five school buildings were found to be in breach of safety standards.

It follows an alarming start to the new school year with lapses discovered in newly built primary schools in Dublin, Wicklow and Mullingar.

Missing smoke seals, gaps around fire doors and cluttered escape routes were just some of the fire safety breaches found in five of the schools.

The school buildings in question are: Powerstown ETNS, Dublin

Gaelscoil Clocha Liatha , Greystones

Mullingar Educate Together NS

Belmayne Educate Together NS, Dublin

St Francis of Assissi, National School, Belmayne, Dublin

The buildings were all constructed by Western Building System Ltd under the Rapid Design & Build programme in 2008.

Fianna Fáil's Education Spokesperson Thomas Byrne says that is completely unacceptable.

He said: "It's absolutely crucial that these works are done as quickly as possible and pupils and staff at these schools must be fully protected and their safety is ensured whatever the cost is.

"The department must also clarify the full extent of their knowledge regarding core quality building standards in schools across the country.

"We all hear stories about this and we need to have absolute clarity on this and to ensure that the department and the taxpayer is getting value for money."