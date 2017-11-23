Latest: Fears growing for safety of missing Galway fisherman

Fears are growing for the safety of a fisherman in Galway Bay who has been missing since yesterday afternoon, writes John Fallon.

A search for the fisherman, who left Galway docks yesterday, had to be called off due to severe weather in the early hours of this morning but resumed again shortly after 8am.

The man’s boat was discovered in the water near Silverstrand between Galway city and Barna but an extensive search for the fisherman has so far proved unsuccessful.

The man, who is from Galway, left the port around 3pm to tend to lobster pots.

Rescue 115 from Shannon combed the area last night along with lifeboat crews from Galway and the Aran Islands.

Local fishermen also took part in the search, which had to be called off at 3am due to the severe weather.

Harbour Master Capt. Brian Sheridan said that the alarm was raised around 9.30pm last night when the fisherman failed to return.

“The Coastguard tasked the Galway Lifeboat, the Aran Lifeboat and the Shannon Rescue 115. They continued searching Galway Bay, particularly the north shore, until 3am.

“The vessel was found near Silverstrand and was taken into Galway. The search resumed at 8.20am this morning, the helicopter is flying over the bay and the Aran Lifeboat, the Galway Lifeboat and the inshore fishing fleet are out searching,” he said.

