Latest: Escaped monkey seen in tree of car park at Fota Wildlife Park in Cork

Update - 1.11pm: The monkey who has escaped from Fota Wildlife Park has been seen in the car park at the centre.

Paul Byrne of TV3 has posted photos on Facebook of the colobus monkey up a tree in the car park.



If you cannot see the Facebook post above, click here.

Park rangers are trying to coax the moneky down and return him to the park.

Earlier: A colobus monkey is on the loose after escaping from Fota Wildlife Park, writes Rob McNamara of the Evening Echo.

Locals are advised that while it does not pose any risk to humans, they should not approach it.

Reports that the monkey was sighted along the Fota road emanated from social media yesterday afternoon and Fota Wildlife Park confirmed to the Evening Echo that one of their animals had escaped.

Our trained rangers have implemented the escape protocol for a Colobus monkey- we expect to have him safely home soon. — Fota Wildlife Park (@fotawildlife) August 25, 2017

Animal rangers are now searching for the black and white monkey and expect to recover it shortly. It is not known how it escaped.

Colobus monkeys normally weigh between 15-30 lbs and are 30 inches in length. They are omnivorous and can live up to 20 years in captivity.

Fota Wildlife Park spokesperson Roisin Fitzgerald said: “Recently one of our residents a Colobus Monkey, escaped from his habitat here at Fota Wildlife Park.

“Our escape protocol was immediately implemented by Fota Wildlife Park’s trained animal rangers, and we expect he will be rescued very soon, and safely returned to his home.

"Colobus monkeys pose no danger to humans. However, we would advise people not to approach the animal, and instead contact Fota Wildlife Park on 021 481 26 78 if they see him.

File photo of a colobus monkey.

"Colobus Monkeys are originally from the cool mountain forests of Kenya. They eat fruits, vegetables, and willow branches.

“We are constantly reviewing our animal welfare policies here at Fota Wildlife Park so that we can continue to improve our animal and visitors’ experiences and ensure that the animals who live here can continue to thrive,” she added.