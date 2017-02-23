LATEST: ESB dealing with 180 faults affecting more than 56,000 homes as Storm Doris rages

Update - 8.40am: More than 56,000 properties are without power as Storm Doris rages across the country.

The ESB says crews are working to repair 180 faults in severe weather conditions.

An orange weather warning is in place until 9am with strong winds and rain forecast.

Bernadine Maloney of the ESB said: "The number has increased since early morning, the number is now at around 56,000, there are more people now in the north of Dublin.

"We have outages in Mayo, Sligo, Roscommon, Cavan, Monaghan and Donegal this morning.

"So it's quite widespread, we have over 180 faults around the country."

Update - 7.50am: Storm Doris has left 46,000 premises without power this morning.

An Orange weather warning is in place until 9am with strong winds and rain forecast.

Gusts could reach up to 120km/hr in parts with showers turning wintry on high ground.

Dozens of flights between Ireland and the UK have been cancelled while a number of ferry sailings and rail operations have been affected.

Strong gusty winds across the airfield may impact flight schedule @DublinAirport this morn, check with your airline for latest flight info. — Dublin Airport (@DublinAirport) February 23, 2017

Affected guests can change or cancel bookings online / on mobile or by calling +35318868989. #StormDoris pic.twitter.com/Qf3M4sgaeY — Aer Lingus (@AerLingus) February 22, 2017

Update - 6.55am: More than 20,000 properties are without power this morning as Storm Doris batters Ireland.

You can check powercheck.ie for updates on power outages around the country.

Aer Lingus say 12 flights have also been cancelled as a result of the storm.

These include services to and from Dublin, Cork, London, Bristol and Birmingham.

#StormDoris forecast chart for circa 8am IF you lose Supply see https://t.co/VMtxFrW7FY if NOT listed ring us on 1850372999 or 021 238 2410 pic.twitter.com/9PvWfOqIVE — ESB Networks (@ESBNetworks) February 22, 2017

Travelers are advised to check with their airline before going to the airport.

Earlier: Approximately 8,000 properties are without power this morning as Storm Doris batters Ireland.

Storm Doris winds reach 87mph as it hits UK and Ireland

Gusts of up to 120km/hr are expected in parts, particularly in the east, along with driving rainfalls.

Status Orange and Yellow weather alerts are in place across the country.

Dee Collins from AA Roadwatch says motorists should take extreme care this morning.

She said: "Met Eireann has issued a Status Yellow wind warning for the whole of Ireland valid until midday today, however from 5am until 9am this morning there is a Status Orange wind warning in place for counties Dublin, Kildare, Louth, Wexford, Wicklow and Meath.

"High-sided vehicles are especially vulnerable on open or exposed roads, so be particularly mindful of pedestrians, cyclists and motorcyclists this morning on the road."

A 140km/h gust was recorded at Mace Head on the Galway coast in the early hours as Doris made its way east.

Aer Lingus cancelled 12 flights between the UK and the Republic of Ireland in anticipation of the winds and Heathrow Airport warned customers to check their flights before travelling.