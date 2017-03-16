Latest: Equipment brought from UK to aid Coast Guard helicopter crew search

Latest: New hi-tech equipment has been brought in from the UK to help in the search.

What we know so far: Captain Dara Fitzpatrick, who was recovered critically ill on Tuesday, later died in hospital. She is survived by her three-year-old son;

The three missing crew members have been named locally as Mark Duffy, Ciarán Smith and Paul Ormsby;

A search operation is on-going for the missing Coast Guard helicopter and crew members;

Weather conditions are bad;

Navy divers and Garda divers assessing suitable locations to dive;

The Air Corps was initially asked to provide top cover for the mission missing helicopter Rescue 116 was sent on.

Update 8am: New hi-tech equipment has been brought in from the UK to help in the search.

A black box signal has been detected by the search team, which is helping to pinpoint the location of the suspected crash site off the Mayo coast.

The Coast Guard's Gerard O'Flynn says getting a signal from the flight recorder was a major breakthrough.

"Well the significant progress yesterday was the detection of the signal from the aircraft's black box.

"The next phase is to locate it in order to carry out a visual inspection through diving or through other remote equipment, to see if the device is still with a significant part of the aircraft or whether it is on it's own."

Rough night at Blacksod. Search for R118 resumes in the am. Focus is to home in on black box signal but poor weather could hamper progress. pic.twitter.com/3KPyd02cA8 — Pat McGrath (@patmcgrath) March 15, 2017

Update 7.40am: It has emerged the Air Corps was initially asked to provide top cover for the mission missing helicopter Rescue 116 was sent on.

The Defence Forces confirmed to Newstalk Breakfast they could not provide an aircraft outside of normal hours, due to a loss of experienced personnel.

At 10.06pm on Monday night the Irish Air Corps received a request from the coast guard to provide top cover for a long range medical evacuation off the west coast.

They replied that it was not possible to provide fixed wing aircraft cover outside of normal hours.

They have confirmed to Newstalk Breakfast that this is because of a loss of experienced personnel among both air crew and air traffic control.

The Rescue 116 helicopter was subsequently sent to provide top cover for the mission.

The Defence Forces say at 1.45am they then received an emergency request to conduct a search for the helicopter, which had gone missing.

They initiated a recall plan and were able to provide a Casa aircraft to assist in the search and rescue operation.

The air corps have noted plans are in place to deal with the shortage in personnel, however it meant they were unable to provide cover the night Rescue 116 was dispatched.

Captain Dara Fitzpatrick was recovered from the water on Tuesday morning, but later passed away.

The search for three crew members of the helicopter still missing is now entering its third day.

Defence Analyst Declan Power says it would take time to properly staff the Air Corps for missions at irregular hours.

"You can just recruit overnight.

"It takes two to five years to get somebody to the standard of being a pilot of a Casa, or to be an air traffic control officer, or various other specialisms that exist within the Air Corps."

Earlier: Bad weather could hamper the continuing search for three missing crew members from Coast Guard Rescue 116.

A black box signal has been detected by the search team, which is helping to pinpoint the location of the suspected crash site off the Mayo coast.

The LÉ Eithne maintained a position near Blacksod overnight and the search is due to resume at first light.

However conditions are too rough to send in divers, and the Coast Guard's Gerard O'Flynn says the forecast is not great.

"The weather outlook is challenging and it does not look good. I would be fearful at this point that it could hamper operations, the forecast is bad through the weekend.

"That is going to be a particular challenge and unfortunately could lead to some delays, but as the day goes by it will be more evident how much progress can be made."

Met Éireann has a small craft warning in place, and heavy swells expected on the west coast at times today.