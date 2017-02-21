LATEST: Eleven people saved from fire in Dublin

Update 10am: Eleven people have been rescued from a fire in Dublin's Mountjoy Square this morning.

Five people have been taken to hospital as a precaution after suffering smoke inhalation in the blaze.

Eight units of Dublin Fire brigade are attending the scene at a block of flats as well as an aerial team and a number of ambulances.

Earlier: A number of people were rescued from a fire in Dublin city this morning.

The fire broke out on the top floor of a building in Mountjoy Square.

Eight people were rescued by Dublin Fire Brigade, and a turntable ladder was used to rescue five of those people.

There are no reports of any serious injuries at this time.

Eight fire engines are attending the scene and search operations are continuing.

Mountjoy Square North will remain closed to traffic while emergency services remain at the scene.