Latest: Election would delay work to tackle homelessness, minister warns

Update 3.33pm: Efforts to tackle one of Ireland's worst homelessness crises could be delayed if an election is called.

A housing minister said it would be a distraction from the top priority work, and last-ditch talks were being held in a bid to avoid the collapse of the Government.

Damien English expressed optimism a pre-Christmas poll could be avoided.

"Nobody will thank us, the people are very clear on this, no matter who you talk to, no matter what party or independents they support.

"Nobody wants an election because we all understand that when you have an election it does delay the work of Government.

Damien English

"It does delay the action we are trying to implement across all the different departments, certainly priority number one is housing and tackling homelessness, and any delay to that is not good for anyone."

A housing charity said it received an "unprecedented" level of calls last year.

A record number of people have been found sleeping rough in Dublin.

A total of 184 were discovered in parks, streets, doorways and shopfronts on November 7.

Some 1,138 families with 2,416 children were in emergency accommodation in or around the capital in September.

Threshold, a housing charity, has urged the Government to strengthen investment in homelessness prevention measures.

It took more than 71,000 calls for help last year - compared with 32,000 in 2015. 14% related to substandard accommodation and another 14% to tenancy terminations.

Mr English said tackling the problem enjoyed cross-party support and a major financial commitment from taxpayers.

He added public representatives were responding and he hoped to build on that following this week's "difficult" time.

"A general election can only be a distraction to that work."

He added: "I am always optimistic but I am a realist too.

"It is a difficult situation for everybody and we have to try to find a solution here but I think it is possible."

He said it was politicians' jobs to find a resolution.

"Tomorrow is deadline day but I have no doubt that Leo Varadkar and Micheal Martin will work very hard to make it happen.

"I am quite confident, but you never know."

He reiterated calls for a focus on the challenges of Brexit and next month's crucial EU summit.

Threshold chairman Dr Aideen Hayden urged the Government to invest in meaningful measures to address private renting challenges.

"Renting continues to be a precarious venture in this country and there is much more the Government should be doing to protect tenants."

Meanwhile, RTÉ Radio 1 have released a poll which has found 71% do not believe there should be a general election.

Joe Duffy asked Liveline listeners if there should be a general election and if the Tánaiste should resign.

Almost 4,828 people voted in the text poll about the general election while 5,200 people voted in the question about the Tánaiste.

The results were:

Should there be a general election? Results: Yes: 29% No: 71% Should the Tánaiste resign? Results: Yes: 60% No: 40%

Update 2.57pm: Leo Varadkar 'doing everything' to avoid snap election

The Taoiseach has said he is doing everything he can to avoid a snap Christmas election amid a political row over the treatment of a whistleblower.

Leo Varadkar is to hold the latest round of talks with Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin this evening as he attempts to save his minority Government.

The negotiations, which could see a radical overhaul of justice affairs, are said to have been constructive.

"We are trying to find a middle way that allows the Government to continue and continue with the important work we are doing, particularly with Brexit and ensuring that we have necessary legislation through," the Taoiseach said.

"We are doing everything we can."

Fianna Fáil have demanded the resignation of Tánaiste Frances Fitzgerald over her handling of a 2015 email that revealed attempts to discredit Garda whistleblower Sergeant Maurice McCabe at a private Government-ordered inquiry.

If no compromise is reached then it will lead to the collapse of the delicate confidence and supply arrangement that was supposed to see Mr Martin's party support the minority Fine Gael Government until the passage of the Budget in late 2018 and abstain in any no confidence motions against ministers.

The Taoiseach said only Sinn Féin wants an election.

Education Minister Richard Bruton said: "I certainly hope that we can find a solution. I'm long enough in politics to see how bad political decision-making screwed up opportunities."

If Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil fail to end the stand-off by Tuesday, a snap pre-Christmas election looms - at a time when ministers are preparing for December's crunch EU summit, when the fate of the Irish border post-Brexit could effectively be determined.

Update 1pm: Latest: Varadkar: 'I have nothing to hide, Fine Gael has nothing to hide'

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has stressed that neither Fianna Fáil nor Fine Gael want an election.

He said he is working with Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin to come to a resolution.

"I think it's fair to say neither Fianna Fáil nor Fine Gael want an election. It seems Sinn Féin is the only party that wants that," he said.

"We're trying to find a middle way that allows the Government to continue, and continue with the important work that we're doing, particularly in relation to Brexit and ensuring the important work that we have the necessary legislation.

"We're doing everything we can."

Mr Varadkar said he and his party have nothing to hide.

"As I always said, and said in the Dáil last week, I have nothing to hide, Fine Gael has nothing to hide, nor does the Government and we're not trying to protect anyone. We just want to make sure that there is due process and people are treated fairly," he said.

"Certainly I don't want there to be an election, I don't think it would change anything or achieve anything, particularly at such an important time for the country.

"We'll meet with Micheál Martin this evening and I'll do everything I can to come to a resolution but obviously that must involve due process."

The Taoiseach was speaking after the funeral of former Minister for State, Donal Creed in Macroom, Co Cork.

An Taoiseach Leo Varadkar pictured arriving at the funeral mass of former TD Donal Creed at St. Colman's Church, Macroom, Co. Cork.

Update 12pm: Negotiations between the Taoiseach and Fianna Fáil leader Micheal Martin are likely to intensify before tomorrow's no confidence vote, the Finance Minister has said.

Speaking at a housing development in Dublin this morning Paschal Donohoe said Leo Varadkar “will also be looking at any options that are open to him to avoid an election that nobody wans."

He said the Taoiseach is taking negotiations "very seriously" and will "do all that is possible to avoid an election taking place".

“I don’t think any of us can understate how sensitive and how important the negotiations are that are currently under way. They are moving into their fourth day."

Mr Varadkar is due to meet Mr Martin in Cork today for another round of talks to avert a General Election before Christmas.

Mr Donohoe warned that a number of pieces of important legislation including restoration of public sector pay and increases to social welfare payments announced in the Budget still need to be passed by the Dáil.

"The Public Pension and Pay Bill is a very good example of the kind of legislation that it's in the best interests of all to have passed before Christmas but Fianna Fail need to understand and I think do, that there are pieces of legislation such as that, such as the Social Welfare Bill such as passing the Finance Bill through the Seanad and then other matters in relation to estimates that need to be passed in the coming weeks.

"This is an election that if it happens will not be in the best interest of ensuring those pieces of legislation are passed."

He added: “It is even more apparent now that the country is facing so many challenges and indeed so many opportunities that will need to be dealt with across the month of December and into Janaury.

“For all of those reasons, it is imperative that we do all we can we ensure an election doesn’t happen but Fianna Fáil need to do their bit to.

Mr Donohoe said he "stood fully" by Frances Fitzgerald "at all times she has been a reforming minister who has been absolutely focused on protecting those who need protection and support."

Earlier: Minister Simon Coveney has said there is no attempt to protect Frances Fitzgerald from "the exposure of truth".

He described what he believed was a "fundamental unfairness" by casting judgment on the Tánaiste before the upcoming Tribunal in January.

Mr Coveney described the ongoing controversy as a "difficult political situation to manage".

"There is no attempt here to hide anything or protect Frances Fitzgerald from the exposure of truth," he told RTÉ Radio One's Today with Sean O'Rourke.

"We believe that Frances is being very unfairly treated and we believe she should not be asked to resign," he said.

"What we have now is a debate around an email. This is a time for cool heads and due process that needs to be allowed to take its course," he added.

He said the role of Minister Fitzgerald and the Department of Justice will be under review in the Tribunal.

"In six weeks' time, we have a tribunal of inquiry investigating the very things that are under discussion from politicians. We believe that any political judgment should be made after that tribunal reports, rather than pre-empting it.

He accepted there was poor management in the Department of Justice but said Frances Fitzgerald was "happy" to appear before the Tribunal and to be politically accountable for the outcomes of the Tribunal.

His comments come as Fianna Fáil calls for her resignation amid the ongoing Maurice McCabe email scandal.

The email sent in May 2015 outlined a garda strategy to smear Maurice McCabe at the O’Higgins Inquiry.

It also emerged that ex-Garda Commissioner Nóirín O’Sullivan telephoned a senior official in the department in May 2015 to inform them of her intended legal strategy at the O’Higgins Commission in relation to whistleblower Maurice McCabe.

The call is said to have occurred “at the time” a similar email was received and read by Ms Fitzgerald.

A spokeswoman for the Tánaiste told the Irish Examiner she was “not aware” of the call at the time.

The Foreign Affairs Minister said talks between Táoiseach Leo Varadkar and Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin had not yet reached an agreement.

A radical break-up of the Department of Justice into two has formed the basis of Varadkar's offering to Fianna Fáil in a bid to avoid a general election.

Sources have confirmed that three proposals were tabled, including the radical plans to overhaul the Department of Justice during discussions throughout the weekend.

"There will be ongoing discussions today. The Taoiseach and Fine Fáil leader have met a number of times and I think it is true to say that neither party wants an election," he said.

"An election doesn't make sense for the country. We have some huge challenges to overcome, not least in the face of Brexit," he added.

The Foreign Affairs Minister said he believed Fianna Fáil had "genuine concerns".

"They want political accountability as well as a process that establishes the truth, and we have to try to figure out a way with them that we can do that," he said.

"We have to work with them so Maurice McCabe can get the justice he deserves," he added.

He said the ongoing discussions between Micheál Martin and Leo Varadkar have been "constructive" but had yet failed to finalise "a package of proposals that can avoid" an election.