Latest: Elderly man's body removed from fire-stricken house in Co Clare

Update 12.55pm: A body, believed to be that of a man aged in his late 80s, has been removed from a fire-stricken house in Co Clare today.

The remains have been taken to University Hospital Limerick where a postmortem examination will take place.

The scene will remain preserved until gardaí have received the results of the postmortem.

It is believed that the fire was started accidentally.

A technical examination of the scene is continuing.

Earlier:

Gardaí in Co Clare are investigating the cause of a house last night which claimed the life of an elderly man.

The alarm was raised at around 10pm when locals spotted a fire at a nearby cottage at Tonavoher near Knockerra in the west of the county.

The emergency services were alerted and responded to the scene.

After bringing the fire under control, fire crews were able to gain access to the farmhouse, where they found a body.

Formal identification of the victim has yet to take place but the body is believed to be that of a pensioner, who lived alone.

Members of the divisional Crime Scene Investigation Unit are currently at the scene.