Latest: Dublin woman missing since Friday found safe and well

Update, 8.50pm: Ciara McDermott has been found safe and well this evening.

Earlier:

Gardaí in Dublin are looking for help in tracing a 19-year-old woman.

Ciara McDermott was last seen on Friday evening at around 5.45pm when she left her home in Artane.

She is five foot six inches tall, of slim build and has long brown hair.

When last seen she was wearing black leggings, a khaki jacket with a fur collar and was carrying a grey backpack with orange spots.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Coolock Garda Station on 01-6664200 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.