Latest: Dublin Port Tunnel re-opens after truck fire

Update 10.47am: The Dublin Port Tunnel has now fully reopened both ways following a truck fire.

Earlier:

Dublin's Port Tunnel is closed in both directions due to a truck catching fire this morning.

Emergency services are at the scene and gardaí are directing traffic.

Knock-on delays on the M1 and M50 are expected.

Northbound traffic is already slow from East Wall Road, according to AA Roadwatch.

