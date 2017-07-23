Latest: Details of man's body recovered from River Dodder in Dublin still unknown

Update 3.40pm: Gardaí are continuing their investigations after a man's body was found in the River Dodder in Dublin.

Details of the man's identity or age are not yet known but a post-mortem is due to be carried out tomorrow.

Local man, Peadar O'Reilly, walks in the area regularly and is shocked by the news.

"I walk down along here every other day, it is shocking but very unusual," he said.

Earlier:Gardaí are investigating after a body was recovered from the River Dodder in Dublin this morning.

A passer by spotted the man's body in Rathfarnham at around 10am this morning.

Gardaí, with the assistance of Dublin Fire Brigade, removed the body from the scene.

The scene has been preserved and investigations are ongoing.