Latest: Department announces details of Rescue 116 Captain Mark Duffy's funeral

Update - 9am: The time of Captain Mark Duffy's funeral mass has been announced.

The Department of Transport said it will take place at 11am on Thursday, March 30, at Blackrock Church in Co. Louth.

His family has asked that there are no flowers, instead asking people to donate to the RNLI.

They have also encouraged people to carry an organ donor card, according to Mark's wishes.

Earlier: Poor weather is again hampering the recovery of Rescue 116 off the Mayo Coast.

The Naval Service has been trying to partially raise the wreckage of the Coast Guard helicopter as the search continues for missing crewmen Paul Ormsby and Ciaran Smith.

Coast Guard Operations Manager Gerard O'Flynn says things did not work out last night, but they are hoping to try again today.

He said: "Efforts to inflate the bag that was being put in place were unsuccessful due to weather conditions, so today the priority will be to review the options available in terms of the weather.

"Now the prognosis in terms of the weather isn't great, so it may not be possible to attempt that operation today, but that will become clear as the day goes ahead."