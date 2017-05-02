LATEST: Dáil to vote on controversial plan to make all TDs stand up for chamber's opening prayer

Update 11:13pm: TDs have debated plans to make all TDs stand up for the Dáil's opening prayer.

The proposal is part of a new format for the opening of sessions in the house, that will also include 30 seconds of silent reflection.

Some left wing TDs are opposing the regulations - and say they won't stand up for the prayer.

TDs will vote on the matter on Thursday.

Earlier Solidarity TD Ruth Coppinger said the Dail is out of touch with the public mood.

"At a time when the rest of society out there is demanding an absolute separation of Church and State, the Dáil decides to embed an archaic practice by proposing this," she said.

"Religion is a private matter. If TDs wish to pray or reflect I'm all in favour of a room being set up where people can go."

#Dáilprayer debate concluded but vote is Thursday. Ask your TD to vote for @solidarityie amendment to make prayer personal matter #dubw — Ruth Coppinger TD (@RuthCoppingerTD) May 2, 2017

Earlier: A debate will take place tonight on controversial plans to make all TDs stand up for the Dáil's opening prayer.

Solidarity TD Ruth Coppinger says she will ignore the new regulation that will force even non-religious TDs to stand.

That means she could face disciplinary action.

Deputy Coppinger thinks the Dáil is not the place for prayers.

She said: "If people want to pray, a room could be found for people to go and pray or people could pray on the steps, I have no problem with that.

"What I do have a problem with is enforced prayer of one religion, and to be honest with you I think most people in this country have a problem with that."

Currently, TDs stand up for the Ceann Comhairle's entrance but then remain on their feet for the prayer that immediately follows.

Independent TD Michael Healy Rae says he cannot understand Deputy Coppinger's position.

He said: "So last week, when it wasn't a rule, she was standing up, and this week she's not standing up because it is a rule.

"Well, isn't that her own business if she wants to make some sort of a statement."