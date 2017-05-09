Latest Daft.ie report highlights need for afforadable housing says Simon Community

Homeless charities say the latest Daft.ie report highlights the need for more affordable housing.

The Irish rental market has reached an all time high.

Daft.ie's latest report shows increasing signs of distress for the property market with stronger demand but weaker supply each year over a five year period.

Rents have risen by €134 a month over the past year.

The Simon Communities say the Housing Minister's "Rent Pressure Zones" - where prices rises are controlled - do little to help those trying to exit homelessness.

Spokesperson Niamh Randall says people relying on rent supplements are hardest hit by rising prices: "So we've renewed our call again this morning for full rent certainty, where rents are linked to the consumer rent index.

"And with just over 3,000 rental homes available to rent in May 2017, we urgently need some affordable rental supply, we need to urgently get affordable homes onto the market."