Latest: Crews continuing efforts to restore water to thousands in north-east

Update - 2.50pm: Irish Water say efforts are continuing to restore supply to customers after a water main burst.

The incident has affected thousands of customers in parts of Louth and Meath, and they expect to resume supplies by Monday evening.

The main supplies water from the Staleen Water Treatment Plant in the Dublin Road and North Quay area of Drogheda.

The firm says repairs have "proven to be more difficult than at first anticipated" and crews have been working on the site since early on Friday morning.

#IWLouth: Update - If affected by disruptions to Drogheda & surrounds, supply is expected to resume Monday eve. See https://t.co/mCYumLqZ0X. — Irish Water Care (@IWCare) July 23, 2017

Earlier: Thousands of households are without water, following a burst pipe on a major water main in the north-east.

Irish Water crews having been working on the problem since Friday which is affecting parts of Louth and Meath, and say repair works are taking longer than first anticipated

Irish Water is asking customers to conserve water supply until further notice and says it expects that service will resume by 2pm this afternoon.

They also said that there will be temporary water stations available in Drogheda from 10am this morning.