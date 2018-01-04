Latest: Councillor calls for end to violence following latest Dublin stabbing

Update 8.20am: "Misery, mayhem and sadness" are the only outcomes of violence on our streets.

That is according to a Dublin City Councillor, following a stabbing in the capital's north inner city last night.

A relative of Gerry "The Monk" Hutch is recovering this morning after receiving injuries to his head when he was stabbed near Portland Place shortly after 10pm.

It's not thought to be related to the ongoing gangland feud.

Local Councillor Christy Burke is calling for an end to the violence on our streets.

He said: "The violence creates misery, mayhem and sadness.

"It's the start of a new year, and I would appeal to anybody with information in relation to it, to give it to the Gardaí."

It is understood Ross Hutch received an injury to his head in the assault, which happened in the north inner city shortly after 10pm.

Hutch was conscious when emergency services arrived at the scene and was able to communicate.

The attack is not believed to be feud related.