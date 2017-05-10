Latest: Coillte denies prioritising wind turbines in fight against Galway blaze

Update 2pm: Coillte has denied claims from Galway farmers who put out fires on their own land that the Semi-State forestry firm prioritised saving the company’s wind turbines.

Thousands of acres of forestry and bog land have been destroyed after fires spread throughout the Cloosh Valley near Oughterard.

“When you’ve a fire that’s out here at the moment, first of all, you’re first priority is to life – so actually the people who are out here, fighting the fires, our first priority is to protect them,” he said.

“Our second priority is to protect livestock, property and then assets.

“And that’s our priority at the end of the day. The fire is so extensive here, and we’re stretched and have been stretched.”

Earlier:

Locals in West Galway who have had to fight fire on their land say they could have done with more help.

A regional emergency response operation is in now in place as efforts continue to contain a massive fire in Cloosh Valley, Co Galway.

Coillte staff and fire services have been on site since 5.30am and civilian and army corps helicopters have been carrying out water drops since early this morning.

Local farmer Kevin McDonagh says the community had to try put out the blaze without sufficient resources

"Well, it would have been nice to have more help, especially as it started to take off quite quickly," he said.

"Everybody just put their shoulders to the wheel, essentially and got it off, but it would be nice to have more support, because we had no access to water.

"That was one of the issue we did have - if we'd had access it might have been easier to maybe get the fire out quicker, but all we could do was bat it down, basically."

Army personnel have been mobilised to assist in brashing, as the focus of this morning’s activity is to control the fires on a number of fronts including fire events in the proximity of the 169MW Galway Wind Park construction site.

Coillte are urging the public stay away from any areas affected by these fires and to immediately report any uncontrolled or unattended fires to the Fire and Emergency Services.

Wind strength and direction determining pace of Cloosh forest fire.Unlikely to be fully under control today. Rain needed to assist efforts. pic.twitter.com/llRfx16FsZ — Pat McGrath (@patmcgrath) May 10, 2017

Over 1,500 hectares of forestry and 2,000 hectares of bog land have been destroyed in the fire to date.

Coillte said that it greatly appreciate the tremendous assistance it continues to receive from the defence forces and emergency services.

Over 1000 litres of water are dropped each time with our @Bambi_Bucket. pic.twitter.com/zzvfoIsSVb — Irish Air Corps (@IrishAirCorps) May 9, 2017

Gardaí have asked the public to avoid the area – particularly the Seanaphaistin road – saying they could become trapped by the fire.

While the cause of the fire at Cloosh Valley has yet to be definitively established, it is believed that the fire originated from deliberately set gorse fires, which subsequently spread onto Coillte owned forestry and the Galway Wind Park site.

Under the Wildlife Act, it is illegal to set fires to growing vegetation from March 1 - August 31 and those found responsible for deliberately starting fires can be prosecuted.

Recent dry and windy weather has greatly increased the risk of gorse and forest fire, but deliberate fire setting has also been a significant factor in the cause of many of the fires on Coillte property around the country.