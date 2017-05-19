Latest: Charlie Flanagan claims Leo Varadkar 'will look after the coping classes in Ireland'

Update - 11.10am: Leo Varadkar has appeared in public for the first time since the Fine Gael leadership election got underway.

The Social Protection Minister posed for photographs on Leo Street in Dublin with Paschal Donohoe.

Mr Donohoe declared his support this morning along with Ministers Charlie Flanagan and Paul Kehoe, as well as TD Fergus O'Dowd.

.@FineGael Just dropped into @twoboysbrew for a coffee with @Paschald and delighted to meet Sheena McHugh pic.twitter.com/SxS0ja8LUn — Leo Varadkar (@campaignforleo) May 19, 2017

Update 11.03am: The Minister for Foreign Affairs Charlie Flanagan has said he will be voting for Leo Varadkar as leader of Fine Gael.

He described him as 'the change candidate' who is courageous, dynamic, hardworking, very interested in policy and energetic.

"I believe he has all the qualities to be a very good leader," he said.

Minister Flanagan told the Sean O'Rourke programme on RTÉ Radio 1 that a leadership election is time for renewal and Leo Varadkar reflects a changing Ireland, a diverse Ireland, and will broaden Fine Gael's support base.

He said that after ten years of crisis management, it is time for a new direction for Fine Gael and the country and that Leo Varadkar is the person to set a new ambitious course for Ireland.

"I think he undoubtedly reflects a changing Ireland," he said.

He described him as a reforming Minister for Social Protection, someone who can hold the government together and is a team player.

"I'm quite satisfied as a rural TD and a colleague of Leo that he is the one who is most reflective of a modern Ireland and I look forward to working with him.

"He will look after the coping classes in Ireland, those who are paying the bills and he will ensure also then, that the vulnerable benefit," he said.

Update - 10.49am: Louth TD Peter Fitzpatrick has added his support to Simon Coveney in the race.

He told LMFM: "In my opinion I think the best person for the job is going to be Simon Coveney, I would give Simon Coveney 100% backing.

"I think his workrate is exceptional, I think he has a fantastic personality, he's got the experience, he's got the full package.

"I believe he will be the best man to lead Fine Gael going forward and also would make a fantastic Taoiseach."

Update - 9.30am: Leo Varadkar’s campaign to become Taoiseach received a significant double boost this morning after ministers Paschal Donohoe and Charlie Flanagan have announced they are to back him, writes Daniel McConnell of the Irish Examiner.

While Mr Donohoe’s decision to back Mr Varadkar was not a surprise, Mr Flanagan’s decision to back the Social Protection Minister has come as a major surprise and will be a significant blow to the Simon Coveney campaign.

Mr Flanagan made his announcement on RTE Radio this morning and along with Paul Kehoe this morning, the declaration from the two experienced ministers ensures that Mr Varadkar continues to rack up a lead - despite not having technically declared as of yet.

Mr Donohoe's support was revealed by the Irish Examiner yesterday, but Mr Flanagan deliberately kept his cards close to his chest until this morning.

Mr Donohoe was fulsome in his praise.

"I will be supporting Leo Varadkar as he is the most capable politician of my generation and I believe that he has all of the qualities needed to lead Ireland into a future that has both great opportunities and new risks," he said.

"I think Simon Coveney is a very fine politician and I wish him the best of luck in his campaign but I believe that Leo has the qualities needed for this particular government now," the Dublin Central TD said.

Mr Donohoe added that Mr Varadkar has "a rare combination of intellect and judgement that I believe makes him best qualified for leader and Taoiseach."

Mr Donohoe said it's a "matter for the next Taoiseach" on whether or not a general election is held.

Speaking on RTE's Morning Ireland, he said Mr Varadkar implemented a number of successful plans while in Government.

"As Minister for Transport he made the decision to go ahead with the Luas cross city works, as Minister for Health he organised the Gathering and expanded the GP cards for under 6s and over 68s. He also made the final decision on the National Children's Hospital.

Mr Donohoe called on his party colleagues to "support Leo as the leader of our country."

Update - 9.30am: The Minister with responsibility for Defence, Paul Kehoe, has come out in support of Leo Varadkar for the Fine Gael leadership.

It comes after Public Expenditure Minister Paschal Donohoe declared his support for Varadkar this morning.

Mr Kehoe said: "Since 2002 I have had the privilege of working with Enda Kenny, witnessing at first hand his energy, commitment and dedication, so vital to the task of rebuilding the Fine Gael party.

"Faced with the even greater task of rebuilding our country, these same qualities were instrumental to the work of regaining our economic independence and restoring our confidence as a Nation.

"Throughout this period the support of his wife Fionnuala and his family was unwavering.

"With his retirement Fine Gael is faced with a choice and in my view that choice is Leo Varadkar."

Mr Kehoe went on to explain why he was endorsing Mr Varadkar.

He said: "As Minister, Leo has proven his ability to get things done, managing big departments and dealing with sensitive industrial relations disputes. His capacity to build a strong support base is testament to his willingness to work with party colleagues, and will be essential to growing support for the Fine Gael party.

"He has shown openness and honesty in his personal life, breaking new ground in Irish politics.

"As the political landscape continues to shift, at home and abroad, his forthright style and ability to effect change, makes him the best placed candidate to deal with the challenges facing us.

"It is for these reasons that I think Leo is the right person to lead Fine Gael and continue the good work of this Government."

Update - 8.15am: Public Expenditure Minister Paschal Donohoe has declared his support for Leo Varadkar in the Fine Gael leadership race.

He publicly endorsed the Social Protection Minister this morning on RTÉ Radio One's Morning Ireland.

Mr Donohoe said Mr Varadkar "is the most capable politician of my generation" and "has the all of the qualities needed to lead Ireland".

The Public Expenditure Minister said Simon Coveney is a very fine politician, but said: "I believe Leo has qualities that are particularly suited to the job of government now.

"He has a rare combination of intellect and judgement that makes him best qualified for both leader and Taoiseach."

Minister Paschal Donohoe tells RTÉ’s @morningireland that he will be supporting Leo Varadkar in Fine Gael leadership contest pic.twitter.com/BCt6ZxZy7q — RTÉ News (@rtenews) May 19, 2017

Eearlier: More declarations for the two contenders to be the next leader of Fine Gael are expected today.

Last night the party's national executive outlined how the campaign will run - with hustings and voting to take place around the country.

After yesterday's dramatic day of declarations, today may be somewhat quieter, but the two campaigns will continue to make their case.

This morning all eyes are on Minister Paschal Donohoe who is expected to declare for Leo Varadkar.

Other members of the Parliamentary Party have signalled they too will make their intentions known.

Last night, it was decided that nominations will close tomorrow evening , and no one expects anymore candidates in the race.

From Thursday to Sunday next week there will be four regional debates or hustings - in Dublin, Carlow, Ballinasloe and Cork.

Then between Monday 26 May and Thursday June 1, voting for 235 Councillors and up to 21,000 members will take place at 26 polling stations across the country.

On Friday June 2, the PP will vote, all the votes will be counted and the winner announced.