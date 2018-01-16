Latest: Central Bank will punish banks over tracker mortgages if necessary

Update 4.16pm: The Finance Minister says he believes the Central Bank will punish banks and individual staff over the tracker mortgage scandal if their review deems it necessary.

Paschal Donohoe is appearing before the Oireachtas Finance Committee to discuss the ongoing tracker scandal which has seen almost 34,000 customers affected.

Minister Donohoe says customers were treated appallingly by their lenders, and he says appropriate compensation must be paid out urgently.

He added that if banks were found to have done wrong, they would be brought to task.

“They (the Central Bank) have the powers to sanction both an organization and individuals,” said Mr Donohoe.

“From engaging with the Central Bank extensively on the matter, I have no doubt at all that if they reach a finding they are confident they can stand over in relation to either individual or collective failure, they will sanction accordingly.”

Original story (6.56am): The Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe will appear before an Oireachtas committee today to be questioned about the tracker mortgage scandal.

A proposed Irish Banking Standards Board will be discussed, as well as compensation plans for victims.

The total number of customers caught up stands at 33,700 with just under €300m in redress paid out as of mid-December.

Ahead of today's meeting, Finance, Public Expenditure and Reform Committee chairman John McGuinness says they are keen to ensure the Government plays its part in resolving the issue.

- Digital desk