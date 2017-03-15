LATEST: Bus Eireann willing to take part in 'time-limited talks' with unions

Update - 1.10pm: Management at Bus Eireann says it may be willing to engage in further talks with the unions at the company.

The company's board agreed at a meeting today, to discuss cost-saving measures, that it should seek clarification from unions on their position.

It says depending on the unions' response there may be an opportunity to re-engage in "time-limited talks".

However, the board says it will meet again to approve the implementation of cost-saving measures, which it says are necessary to avoid the risk of insolvency.

The full statement from Bus Éireann's Board read: "Due to the perilous state of the Company’s finances and the failure to reach agreement with unions at the Workplace Relations Committee (WRC) last Monday, the Board of Bus Éireann convened this morning to hear management outline a number of further cost-saving options which could be urgently implemented.

"Before implementing these options, the Board have now sought written clarification from unions in relation to their position. Subject to this clarification, which is expected today, there may be an opportunity to re-engage in time-limited talks.

"The Board will re-convene again to approve the implementation of cost saving measures, which must be taken to avoid the risk of insolvency."

Earlier: Bus Éireann board members will discuss their next move this morning after talks about cost-cutting ended without agreement.

An all-out strike had been deferred to allow for the discussions at the Workplace Relations Commission.

The company accused unions of "inflexibility" after negotiations adjourned late on Monday night, but worker representatives accused management of "intransigence".

It has raised concerns that users of the bus network could be facing delays due to industrial action in the coming weeks.