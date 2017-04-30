Latest: 'Brexit is bad for the UK, bad for Europe, and bad for Ireland' says Flanagan

Update 12.33pm: Charlie Flanagan has said that Ireland's issues have been "prioritised" in the EU Council's Brexit guidelines.

"Brexit is bad for the UK, bad for Europe, and bad for Ireland," said Minister for Foreign Affairs and Trade, Charlie Flanagan.

He stressed the importance of protecting Ireland's interests during the 'divorce-period' on RTÉ's The Week in Politics this afternoon.

Mary-Lou McDonald asked: "How can we protect Ireland from the catastrophe of Theresa May's hard Brexit?"

Ms McDonald recognised the Taoiseach's efforts, but claimed that enough was not achieved because we did not achieve a special status.

"I'd love to say so far so good but I can't," she said.

Stephen Donnelly pointed out that "much of what was achieved was already enshrined in the Good Friday Agreement".

"What the Government have done is gotten a re-statement of what we already had," he said.

He pointed out that where Spain got a veto, Ireland got "warm words".

Donnelly said that what we need now is a "clear statement" from the Government about what does and what does not infringe on EU law in regards to our rights.

Charlie Flanagan argued that the "particularly good start needs to be acknowledged" but that it's far from over.

"There's no celebration here," he said.

Flanagan directly asked McDonald to ensure her party would "sort out the Executive in the North" so that proceedings can continue as a "voice in the North" is necessary for the agreements to stand.

McDonald argued that without securing a special status, the Good Friday Agreement is at risk.

"Something significant needs to happen if we are going to protect the Good Friday Agreement," she said.

"I think what the Government has accepted is very low, I think you could have and should have pushed the boat out," she said.

Earlier: The Taoiseach says the Brexit guidelines agreed by EU leaders clearly recognise the unique and specific challenges faced by Ireland.

Speaking after yesterday's summit meeting in Brussels, Enda Kenny says it is a huge endorsement of the Government’s approach, which involved more than 400 meetings at political and official level over the past ten months.

He says the guidelines appreciate Ireland's need to avoid a hard border, to protect the Common Travel Area and to maintain the benefits and commitments of the Peace Process.

"The minutes of the meeting will record a very clear statement about the potential of the Good Friday Agreement to achieve a United Ireland some time in the future, by consent, if people so wish.

"It also means that the European Council has given unanimous support that if such an eventuality takes place that the entire island of Ireland will be recognised as being a member of the European Union.

"I have to say I'm very pleased about that," he said.