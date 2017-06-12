Latest: Both Irish and UK governments must be co-guarantors of Good Friday Agreement, says Leo Varadkar

Update 11am: Leo Varadkar says it is important for the peace process that the British Government is not too close to any political party in the North.

The Social Protection Minister is expected to be elected Taoiseach on Wednesday.

His comments come as talks to restore powersharing are resuming at Stormont today.

Sitting Taoiseach Enda Kenny raised his concerns with Prime Minister Theresa May.

The British Conservatives have already agreed a deal in principal with the DUP for the government in Westminster.

But Minister Varadkar says both governments must be co-guarantors of the Good Friday Agreement.

"When I have an opportunity to speak to Prime Minister May I'll emphasise that as well, because our role as governments, here in Dublin and in London, is to act as co-guarantors and not to be too close to any particular party in the North, whether it's a nationalist or republican party or a unionist party and that is certainly something that I will emphasise in any context that I have with Prime Minister May," he said.

Earlier: The leader of the Democratic Unionists has pledged to exercise the party's enhanced influence at Westminster responsibly.

Arlene Foster said she hoped to capitalise on opportunities the situation presented for the North.

As talks continue between the DUP and Conservatives over a potential confidence-and-supply arrangement to support Theresa May's minority government, Mrs Foster said: "When I meet with the Prime Minister in London tomorrow, I will be mindful of our responsibility to help bring stability to the nation at this time of challenge.

"We will be working to agree arrangements that can provide the whole nation with good government.

"The DUP will work to bring about outcomes that are beneficial to all, and in Parliament Northern Ireland's case will be centre stage."

It is likely the DUP will press for increased investment in the North as the price of their support in Westminster and push for a more significant role in the Brexit process.

The DUP's social conservatism on issues such as gay marriage and abortion has been in the spotlight in Great Britain since its role as parliamentary kingmaker became clear.

Mrs Foster branded some of the commentary and analysis about her party as "inaccurate and misleading".

"I have no doubt over time those responsible will look foolish in the extreme," she said.

Mrs Foster, writing in the Belfast Telegraph, said the election result had caused a "political earthquake" across the United Kingdom.

"In truth, no-one expected the outcome of the snap general election to be a hung Parliament, and for the DUP to be in such an influential position," she said.

She added: "The mandate given to us by the people will be used responsibly.

"We stood on a clear policy platform of wanting to strengthen the Union, of working for a good deal for Northern Ireland as the United Kingdom leaves the EU and of promising to do our best to get Stormont up and running again for the benefit of all.

"We will use the position we find ourselves in to do as we promised."

Mrs Foster concluded: "The next few weeks represent a real opportunity for everyone in Northern Ireland to heed the will of the people and capitalise on the opportunities that lie ahead for everyone."