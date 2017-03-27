Latest: Body of woman found in apartment on Cork northside removed for post-mortem

The body of a woman in her late 30s was discovered early this morning at a home on Popham’s Road in Faranree.

Body of the woman found in flat in Cork city this morning has just been removed from the scene #iestaff pic.twitter.com/FgQUXotzH2 — Noel Baker (@noelbaker1) March 27, 2017

The body was found at around 3am and a man in his 40s was arrested at the scene. It is believed that she died a violent death.

Asst State Pathologist Dr Margaret Bolster also at the scene and has just departed the scene #iestaff pic.twitter.com/q5piyY9Fk0 — Noel Baker (@noelbaker1) March 27, 2017

It is understood that the incident happened in a flat above a local shop.

The man is being detained at Mayfield Garda Station.

The body of the deceased woman remained at the scene this morning and the State Pathologist was notified. The scene had been preserved for a technical examination.

Gardaí said they are awaiting the outcome of a post mortem before deciding what direction the investigation will take, but investigations were continuing.

Neighbour and local Sinn Fein city councillor, Kenneth Collins, said the community has been left shocked and devastated.

"I live just just a few doors away and heard the sirens early this morning. It's just awful to think this has happened," he said.

"This is a mature area of the city and there has never been anything like this here. All the residents are in shock and our thoughts and prayers go to the victim and her family."

“The area is very tight and everyone knows everyone else, so for an incident like this to happen here is very sad.”

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to contact Watercourse Road Garda Station on 021-4558260 or the Garda confidential line on 1800 666 111.