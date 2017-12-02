Latest: Discovery of man's body found in Meath being treated as suspicious

Update 5.10pm: Gardaí are holding a conference at Ashbourne Garda Station around now.

More as we get it...

Update 2.07pm: The discovery of a man's body close to the border of Kildare and Meath is being treated as suspicious.

The man in his 20s was found in the Walterstown area of Dunboyne this afternoon.

The body remains at the scene and a Garda forensic examination is due to be carried out.

The office of the State Pathologist has been notified and Gardaí are appealing for anyone with information to contact them.