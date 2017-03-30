Latest: Bad weather hampers search for helicopter with five on board missing over Irish Sea

Update 7.05am:The search for a helicopter that has gone missing over the Irish Sea has been partially suspended.

Earlier:A search is continuing this morning for a helicopter missing over the Irish Sea.

Five people were on board the privately-owned aircraft, which left Milton Keynes en route to Dublin.

Radar contact was lost and a search operation was launched shortly after 4pm yesterday.

The UK Coastguard is coordinating search efforts off north Wales, while the Irish Coastguard is assisting with a communications search.

But operations are being hampered by bad weather, with visibility low.

A spokesperson said last night: "There is quite poor visibility which is hampering the search efforts. There is a lot of low cloud coverage.”

But, she said the search was still ongoing.

Dan Welsh from BBC Radio Wales is following developments.

“The aircraft, a privately owned twin squirrel red helicopter, was thought to be on its way to Dublin after leaving Milton Keynes.

“Two Coast Guard helicopters have been searching the route its thought the aircraft had been taking. A Mayday has been issued to all vessels on the Irish Sea.”