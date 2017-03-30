Latest: Bad weather hampers search for helicopter missing with five on board

Update 7.05am:The search for a helicopter that has gone missing over the Irish Sea has been partially suspended.

Mountain rescue teams are searching in the Snowdonia area of Wales for a helicopter that went missing with five people on board.

Radar contact was lost with the helicopter that was en route to Dublin from Milton Keynes at around 4pm yesterday.

An extensive air and sea search was launched in the Irish Sea - however this has now been called off due to low lying cloud and poor visibility.

There are no plans to continue to the aerial search unless weather improves significantly.

Earlier: A search is continuing this morning for a helicopter missing over the Irish Sea.

Five people were on board the privately-owned aircraft, which left Milton Keynes en route to Dublin.

Radar contact was lost and a search operation was launched shortly after 4pm yesterday.

The UK Coastguard is coordinating search efforts off north Wales, while the Irish Coastguard is assisting with a communications search.

But operations are being hampered by bad weather, with visibility low.

A spokesperson said last night: "There is quite poor visibility which is hampering the search efforts. There is a lot of low cloud coverage.”

But, she said the search was still ongoing.

Dan Welsh from BBC Radio Wales is following developments.

“The aircraft, a privately owned twin squirrel red helicopter, was thought to be on its way to Dublin after leaving Milton Keynes.

“Two Coast Guard helicopters have been searching the route its thought the aircraft had been taking. A Mayday has been issued to all vessels on the Irish Sea.”