Latest: ASTI to suspend all industrial action

Update 5.45pm: The ASTI is to immediately suspend all industrial action relating to the Lansdowne Road Agreement (LRA) and Junior Certificate reform.

The decision was taken by a special convention of ASTI members held in the Citywest Hotel, Dublin today.

ASTI President Ed Byrne says the decision will allow members to take stock, and give them space to consider the proposals which have emerged from the recently concluded Public Service Pay Talks.

The union is now contacting the Department of Education to ensure that the restorations in pay and conditions promised in the event of a suspension of industrial action, will be delivered.

Earlier: The union representing secondary school teachers is holding a special convention today to discuss whether to suspend its industrial action campaign.

The row between the ASTI and the Government has seen members continue to face a number of disadvantages including lower pay for recent recruits.

Today's convention was called by the ASTI grassroots members who are unhappy with the direction being taken by the leadership.

Because the union never signed up to the Lansdowne Road pay deal, members earn less than colleagues in other unions.

Other issues of concern include a lack of benefits including quicker access to permanent contracts and issues over reform of the Junior Certificate.

It is understood the latest public sector pay deal reached earlier this week is not up for discussion at today's meeting.