Latest: Arlene Foster 'disappointed' after parties fail to agree powersharing deal

Update 4.28pm: Democratic Unionist leader Arlene Foster has said today that she is disappointed an agreement to restore powersharing has not been reached in Northern Ireland, suggesting a deal will now have to wait until at least the autumn.

Mrs Foster expressed frustration as talks wound up without a breakthrough at Stormont Castle in Belfast.

It is expected the process will now be effectively parked over the summer months, to resume in the autumn.

"We are disappointed we don't have an agreement this afternoon," said the DUP leader.

Mrs Foster said her party would continue to work on issues over the summer, but acknowledged the intensity of engagement would drop during the holiday period.

"We are going to keep working at it through the summer and hopefully we can come to an agreement later on in the year," she said.

"We are certainly up for an agreement, we are up for devolution."

