Latest: AGSI calls on Minister for Justice to consult ordinary gardaí on reform

Update 10.50am: The AGSI president has issued a warning to Frances Fitzgerald, that ordinary gardaí must be consulted as part of the forthcoming root and branch review of the force.

The Tanaiste and Minister for Justice (pictured) was invited to attend their annual conference in Killarney, which starts today.

She initially accepted, but the AGSI said she later had to cancel, citing Dáil business - something President Antoinette Cunningham says she will address in a speech this evening.

This morning, she has hit out at the list of groups Frances Fitzgerald wants consulted as part of the review, because she said regular members haven't been mentioned.

“Fundamental reform and change in any organisation cannot succeed unless people communicate with the people who are doing the job,” Ms Cunningham said.

“We are asking the Minister for Justice to publicly state that in any reform process the very people who are doing the job on a daily basis must be communicated with and must be consulted on it.”

Update 9am: More than half the country thinks Gardaí should have the right to strike according to a new poll.

The RedC survey was carried out on behalf of middle-ranking officers, who will hold their annual conference in Killarney today.

The Garda Commissioner Noirín O'Sullivan will address delegates tomorrow as the latest scandals see calls for her resignation.

AGSI deputy general secretary Donal Smyth said they are eager to talk to her too.

“This is where we get our chance to address the Commissioner.

“As representative associations, you have to ask the difficult questions of your management. The Garda Commissioner is coming down to us tomorrow evening and it will be interesting to see what the results are of the issues we raise with her on the day.”

Earlier: Mid-ranking Gardai are calling for pedestrians and cyclists to be obliged to wear hi-visibility clothing and helmets.

It is just one of close to 30 motions to be debated by 150 delegates representing over 2000 sergeants and inspectors gathering in Killarney for their annual conference.

However with two motions of confidence concerning the Garda Commissioner before the Dail this week, the spotlight will be on Noirín O’Sullivan when she addresses the AGSI tomorrow.

The official theme of the AGSI’s annual conference is Modernising the Industrial Relations Landscape, but scandal after scandal hitting the force is impacting on Garda sergeants and inspectors.

There is no mention in the conference motions of investigations into whistleblowers, wrongful convictions for penalty points, false breathalyser data or the upcoming root and branch review of An Garda Siochana.

Noirin O’Sullivan will address the conference tomorrow, just ahead of a Fianna Fáil motion calling for the Policing Authority to review her position, before Sinn Féin’s motion of no confidence in the Commissioner on Wednesday.