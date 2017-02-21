LATEST: 'Age on a birth cert' shouldn't determine Fine Gael leader, says Simon Harris

Update 9am: Simon Harris says his age wouldn't be a barrier to him running for the Fine Gael leadership.

The Health Minister said he still hasn't made a decision on running for the post when Enda Kenny steps aside.

Simon Harris said he is glad the Taoiseach will clarify his position tomorrow, and did not rule out running for the leadership.

"I've made no decision in relation to running or not running but I do always make the point that I think age is immaterial," he said.

"I worked extremely hard in government in a range of positions - as Minister for Health, as Minister of State for the OPW, as Minister of State for the Department of Finance, as a member of the Public Accounts Committee, as a TD, and in a range of other areas before I was involved in politics, including disability advocacy.

"I think people should be judged on their vision for the country and not on an age on a birth cert."

The Taoiseach and his ministers have been arriving at government buildings this morning for a cabinet meeting.

Earlier: The five possible Fine Gael leadership contenders will come face to face at a cabinet meeting this morning.

Speculation has mounted that Enda Kenny will announce the timeline for his departure as Taoiseach at a parliamentary party meeting tomorrow.