Latest: Adult patients moved into children's wards in Tallaght Hospital due to overcrowding

Update 3.15pm: Tallaght Hospital says it has been left with no choice but to give adults beds in one of its children's wards.

Management took the move following what they are calling an "unprecedented" rise in numbers turning up to its Emergency Department.

Hospital bosses say it is a temporary measure and all eight beds will go back to being used for children as soon as possible.

Earlier 06:39am: Hospital bed capacity review coming before the end of the month, says Harris

Health Minister Simon Harris plans to bring a review of bed capacity to Government before the end of the month.

He also plans to outline a date for GP talks in the next two weeks.

It comes amidst overcrowding in Emergency Departments and the growing flu problem.

Health officials are due to give an update on the situation later today, while the INMO said 551 people were wating on hospital trollies yesterday

That figure is not likely to fall during the current flu season.

Minister Harris said he is committed to finding solutions.

"I'm very conscious that our health service is still going through an extraordinarily difficult time but as I've said consistently through this period of time: while I'm frustrated at what is going, I want to put all my energies into making sure we do break that cycle," he said.

"I think we have spent the last year - cross parties - working on the building blocks. We now know what they are and I also want to look at interim plans to get additional capacity into the system as soon as possible."

-Digital Desk