Latest: 8-month-old baby, teenager and woman injured in Blanchardstown shooting

Update - 4.01pm: A baby, a teenager and a woman are in hospital this afternoon after being shot in west Dublin.

A man has been arrested on suspicion of possessing ammunition and is currently being held at Blanchardstown Garda Station.

Superintendent Liam Carolan described what gardaí found when they arrived at the scene.

Gardaí at the scene of the shooting at Parslickstown Gardens, in Blanchardstown, west Dublin, today. Pic: PA

He said: "They discovered a 17-year-old male who was suffering from gunshot wounds, a female approximately 29 years of age, she was holding an eight-month-old infant who also received gunshot wounds.

"They have been removed to hospital, their condition is not life threatening but clearly they were struck by a number of pellets from what is believed to be a shotgun."

The injuries sustained during the shooting are not believed to be life threatening.

Gardaí said the incident occurred shortly after 12.30pm at Parslickstown Gardens, Mulhuddart. Officers remain at the scene.

A spokesman added: "Two people have been injured and removed to hospital with non life threatening injuries. The scene is preserved.

"No arrests have been made and enquiries are ongoing."