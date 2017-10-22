Latest: 6,000 still without power as work continues on electricity network

Update 5.15pm: ESB Networks crews are working to restore power to about 6,000 customers who remain without it, some of them due to the effects of Storm Brian this weekend and more due to Storm Ophelia on Monday.

The customers are located in the worst-impacted areas of counties Cork and Wexford.

In what ESB Networks said was likely to be its last circular to media organisations on the power-restoration effort as it completes its work, the company said: "Our crews will continue restoration efforts in the coming days, until every last family, farm and business are reconnected."

Update 10am: ESB Networks now says there are around 10,000 residences still without power after Ex-Hurricane Ophelia.

Apologies to everyone who lost their power supply. We are working to restore power to the remaining 10k homes, farms & businesses. #Ophelia pic.twitter.com/8IQca9N3j1 — ESB Networks (@ESBNetworks) October 22, 2017

There was some localised flooding following Storm Brian but there was only limited damage from the Atlantic weather system.

The Blackwater burst its banks in north Cork but there was only minor impact in both Mallow and Fermoy.

#CorkFloods Further images (taken a few moments ago) of Park Road, Mallow. Thanks to Helen G. for sending the images in. pic.twitter.com/EzTS7VGmgs — Cork Safety Alerts (@CorkSafetyAlert) October 22, 2017

A combination of high tides, the storm winds and high water in the Shannon caused flooding in Limerick with some homes, businesses and public offices affected.

Flood defences held back most of the high tide at the Spanish Arch in Galway.

The weather is expected to improve in the coming days.

Cool today, bright or sunny spells, but some sctd showers also. Windy at first, but winds will gradually ease through the day. 12/14C. — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) October 22, 2017

Earlier:

ESB crews are continuing to restore and repair in the aftermath of Ex-Hurricane Ophelia and storm Brian as around 15,000 customers remain without electricity.

A public safety message from the ESB remains in place this morning as crews work to restore power to remaining homes and businesses - some of which have been without electricity since Monday.

People are being urged to stay safe and stay clear of electricity wires that may have fallen during the storms and to never ever approach live wires as they are extremely dangerous.

IMPORTANT: If you see a fallen wire do not approach it, they are extremely dangerous. Report them on 1850 372 999. #StaySafe #Ophelia #Brian pic.twitter.com/Km5i1FtWyk — ESB Networks (@ESBNetworks) October 21, 2017

ESB crews are continuing their restoration work today, joined by utilities crews from France, Northern Ireland, England, Wales and the Isle of Man.

At the height of Ex-Hurricane Ophelia around 450,000 homes and businesses were without power.

The operation to assess and restore supplies has been underway since Monday evening.

ESB Networks has apologised to those affected and asked the public to reach out to those in their communities that are without supply.

Good Morning, Ellie here. Winds are easing today and it will be drier than yesterday. Forecast: https://t.co/cZsUHHJw07 pic.twitter.com/rD1OmgS2Ta — Met Office (@metoffice) October 22, 2017

Estimated restoration times are available on the PowerCheck App and a further update from ESB is expected at midday today.

Elsewhere, parts of Cork and Limerick have experienced significant flooding after Storm Brian.

The River Blackwater has overflowed leaving the Park Road in Mallow impassable this morning.

The River Shannon in Limerick city overflowed yesterday causing many roads to be impassable, but later receded as water levels fell.

Meanwhile, today will see some bright spells and highest temperatures of 12 to 14 degrees.

There will also be cloudy periods with persistent rain developing in the west in the early evening with moderate to fresh westerly winds.

It will become dry for a while on Monday with temperatures rising to 14 to 17 degrees in some sunny spells.

More showery rain will spread up from the Southwest later on Monday and it looks like there will be further rain at times on Monday night, Tuesday and Wednesday.

It will become breezy also but will stay mild with the winds still coming from the South.